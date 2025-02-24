eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Alibaba Group has announced a massive investment of 380 billion yuan ($52.44 billion) into generative AI and cloud computing infrastructure over the next three years. This sum surpasses Alibaba’s entire cloud and AI budget from the last decade.

The move positions Alibaba as a major contender in the global AI race, directly competing with U.S. tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

Alibaba’s expanding AI and cloud ecosystem

Alibaba is already deeply embedded in the AI and cloud computing space. The company offers a suite of AI-driven products, including its generative AI model called Qwen, B2B and B2C marketplaces, an e-commerce marketplace, and a cloud computing service platform called Alibaba Cloud. The Cloud Model Studio allows businesses to customize generative AI models, and Alibaba Cloud hosts other models as well, including the buzzy DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1 models.

Like its U.S. counterparts, Alibaba is going all-in on generative AI. Its cloud computing business saw an 11 percent year-over-year increase in revenue in December 2024. AI-related product sales have experienced triple-digit growth for the sixth consecutive quarter, signaling strong enterprise demand for AI-powered solutions.

Strategic AI deals and partnerships

Alibaba’s latest AI investment follows its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence, which the company announced on Feb. 21. Earlier this month, Alibaba struck a deal with Apple to provide AI services via its Qwen model in China. The partnership aligns with Apple’s strategy of expanding AI capabilities and could help boost iPhone sales in the Chinese market.

Beyond traditional AI applications, Alibaba also committed to developing artificial general intelligence, the Holy Grail of generative AI companies that would, theoretically, create a machine as smart and adaptable as a human being.

“Looking ahead, revenue growth at Cloud Intelligence Group driven by AI will continue to accelerate,” Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Wu said in a press release. “We will continue to execute against our strategic priorities in e-commerce and cloud computing, including further investment to drive long-term growth.”

Alibaba’s AI strategy aligns with China’s vision

Alibaba’s ambitions are closely linked to China’s broader push for technological dominance. According to Fortune, co-founder Jack Ma met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, signaling potential government backing for Alibaba’s AI expansion.