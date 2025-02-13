eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Alibaba Group Chairman Joe Tsai announced today that Apple has finalized a deal with Alibaba to integrate AI-powered features into iPhones sold in China. Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Tsai revealed that Apple engaged with multiple Chinese AI providers before choosing Alibaba’s Qwen model for its localized AI strategy.

This partnership follows months of speculation about how Apple would navigate China’s AI restrictions while remaining competitive against domestic smartphone brands.

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously highlighted that markets with AI integration saw higher iPhone upgrade rates, but China remained an exception, leading to a rare sales dip. The lack of AI-powered features during a crucial sales period resulted in China being the only Apple market to experience a revenue decline. Industry analysts have suggested this shortfall underlines the urgency of AI integration in the region.

Why Apple Chose Alibaba Over Rivals

Apple had initially explored a partnership with Baidu as its primary AI provider but reconsidered due to concerns over technical alignment and regulatory approval. The company then conducted evaluations based on AI model performance, compliance with Chinese regulations, and scalability.

The company ultimately chose Alibaba’s Qwen AI model, citing its advanced capabilities and seamless integration potential. Meanwhile, DeepSeek was reportedly eliminated from consideration due to limited infrastructure to support a large-scale deployment.

This new partnership marks a significant shift in Apple’s relationship with Alibaba, a company it has historically engaged with only indirectly. Apple accessories are available on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms, such as AliExpress and Taobao, but the company does not officially market its flagship products there. Additionally, Apple Pay competes with Alibaba’s Alipay in the financial sector.

The AI partnership represents a strategic move for both companies, aligning Apple with one of China’s top technology firms. The companies have already taken steps to ensure regulatory compliance, submitting AI models for review by Chinese internet authorities.

Regaining Market Share

As Apple prepares to unveil its fourth-generation iPhone SE, its partnership with Alibaba is expected to play a pivotal role in Apple’s China strategy. The budget-friendly iPhone SE has been a game-changer for Apple in China and India, the world’s two largest smartphone markets, significantly boosting iPhone sales.

The upcoming SE model will be central to Apple’s market recovery strategy, particularly as Chinese competitors continue to roll out AI-powered smartphones.

Beyond China, Apple is actively expanding its AI strategy on a global scale. The company is working with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri as part of its Apple Intelligence program in the United States. Reports also suggest that Apple is exploring additional AI partnerships, including discussions with Google regarding potential integrations of its Gemini AI model.