Apple is preparing its most ambitious AI push yet, with CEO Tim Cook saying the company “must win in AI” as it targets a lifelike, Siri-powered robot for 2027. The planned device is set to anchor a new wave of home technology aimed at restoring Apple’s innovation edge.

Bloomberg reports the robot will lead a lineup that includes overhauled Siri software, smart displays, and other advanced hardware. Cook has called the upcoming products “amazing,” offering only hints at what could be Apple’s biggest bet in years.

From countertop to living room

Apple’s next wave of AI hardware is being designed to move with users and fit seamlessly into daily routines. The robot features a display and motorized arm that swivels to follow movement and turn toward whoever is speaking. It can adjust its view during video calls and will run on a more advanced, conversational version of Siri.

Paired with it is a smart display, planned for 2026, which brings many of the same AI features to a stationary home hub. Both devices are intended to work in sync, offering personalized screens and controls that adapt automatically to each member of a household.

According to Bloomberg, these devices will share a new interface optimized for fast, voice-led commands, making them the nerve centers for media, communication, and connected-home control. Apple aims to make these AI companions as commonplace in kitchens and living rooms as the iPhone is in pockets.

Apple brings AI security gear into the home

The tech giant is expanding that push into home protection with AI-based security products built to integrate with its forthcoming hubs. Bloomberg says the range will include cameras able to recognize faces, adjust settings, and carry out tasks based on who is present.

Apple has tested a smart doorbell that could unlock for familiar visitors, along with battery-powered cameras designed to operate for months without recharging. All of the gear is expected to connect to the same voice-controlled system as the robot and smart display, creating a unified network for assistance, entertainment, and security.

Siri update for faster, more personal responses

The Siri overhaul is being built to operate across the upcoming AI hardware, with large language models (LLMs) giving it a rebuilt core able to handle more complex, context-aware conversations. The upgrade includes a visual redesign and wider capabilities across iPhones, iPads, and the forthcoming home devices.

By tapping personal data to tailor answers and actions, the assistant will connect the robot, smart display, and security equipment into one responsive system, making the software as important to Apple’s AI strategy as the hardware.

Future lineup includes foldables, wearables, and more

The company’s longer-term plans reach well beyond the home, with projects in development that include thinner, redesigned iPhones, foldable devices, and smart glasses. Also on the horizon are a large foldable that blends features of a MacBook and iPad, a 20th anniversary iPhone, and a next-generation headset to follow the Vision Pro.

Each project ties into Apple’s effort to weave artificial intelligence more deeply into its ecosystem and regain lost ground.

