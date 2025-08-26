Latest News
Apple Weighs Using Google’s Gemini to Reinvent Siri

Craig Federighi, Apple senior vice president of software engineering, during the WWDC 2025 keynote. Image: Apple/YouTube

thumbnail Aminu Abdullahi
Aminu Abdullahi
Aug 26, 2025
Aug 26, 2025

Apple is considering a significant overhaul of Siri, its 13-year-old voice assistant. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports the company has opened talks with Google about integrating Gemini AI models into a redesigned Siri. The discussions are still preliminary, but sources familiar with the matter say Google is already preparing a custom version of Gemini capable of running on Apple’s own servers.

This development comes as Apple faces pressure to strengthen its AI strategy, having arrived late in the generative AI race compared with rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Siri has long faced criticism for being less capable than competing assistants. Apple had planned to roll out a major Siri upgrade earlier this year, but the launch was pushed back by at least a year due to engineering challenges.

The setback has forced Apple to consider outside partners, with discussions previously held with Anthropic and OpenAI. Those negotiations stalled, reportedly over cost concerns, leaving Google’s Gemini as the most viable path forward.

Apple’s dilemma: In-house vs. outsourcing

Inside Apple, two versions of a new Siri are being tested. One, code-named Linwood, is built on Apple’s own Foundation Models. Another, called Glenwood, would rely on third-party AI, according to Bloomberg.

For Apple, the decision is sensitive. The company has historically emphasized keeping control of its technology, especially in areas touching consumer privacy. If Apple adopts Gemini, it would represent a major shift in approach, though any outside model would still be restricted to running within Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. 

A complicated partnership

Apple and Google are no strangers to collaboration. Google already pays billions each year to remain the default search engine on Safari, though that deal is under antitrust review. Adding Gemini into Siri could deepen the relationship, but it also raises questions about Apple’s independence in AI.

Apple has not yet finalized whether it will rely on its internal models or partner externally, with a decision expected in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported.

Investor reaction

Following Bloomberg’s report, shares of both companies rose, Google by more than 3% and Apple by about 1.4%. Investors might have seen the talks as a sign that Apple is serious about catching up in the fast-moving AI race, while Google could strengthen its foothold in Apple devices just as regulators are scrutinizing its dominance in search.

Apple’s next big event will be on September 17. We rundown what is rumored to be announced, which includes the iPhone 17.

Aminu Abdullahi is an experienced B2B technology and finance writer and award-winning public speaker. He is the co-author of the e-book, The Ultimate Creativity Playbook, and has written for various publications, including TechRepublic, eWEEK, Enterprise Networking Planet, eSecurity Planet, CIO Insight, Enterprise Storage Forum, IT Business Edge, Webopedia, Software Pundit, Geekflare and more.

