Back-to-school expenses aren’t cheap or simple. And with prices climbing each year, finding ways to save both time and money is more important than ever.

A recent survey by U.S. News found that 85% of Americans are concerned about rising back-to-school prices due to tariffs. Last-minute shopping can be overwhelming, with brand quality, prices, and discounts to weigh — especially for big-ticket items like graphing calculators or backpacks.

Instead of spending hours hunting for deals and reading reviews, AI tools can instantly find the best price, flag discounts, and pull the key takeaways from customer feedback for you.

Here’s a rundown of the best AI tools to help you with back-to-school shopping.

Google Shopping: Best for matching product specifications

Google Shopping is a specialized Google service that allows you to discover and purchase products using AI. It combines the latest AI features like a visual results panel, price tracking alerts, and even virtual try-on for clothes in supported regions.

For your back-to-school shopping, you can search for the exact item, whether it’s a one-inch binder or a specific calculator model, using the Shopping view and see which nearby stores have it in stock. You can also track prices and get notified when the item you want drops significantly.

Google Shopping’s AI features help you find the right product quickly, compare prices, and track deals.

Shop (by Shopify): Best for fast checkout and saving money

Shop is a shopping app developed by Shopify that helps you track your orders and manage your shopping experience across different Shopify stores. It’s also linked to Shop Pay, which provides one-tap checkout for participating stores by saving your payment and shipping information for quicker purchases.

Another feature to love about this AI tool is its rewards program through Shop Cash, which allows you to earn rewards every time you purchase a product from the Shop app or website.

Plus, you can pay interest-free payments or monthly installments up to 24 months. For your school needs, that means you can browse multiple brands in one evening and save money when Shop Cash applies.

Shop Pay allows you to complete your purchase quickly with its one-click checkout, ideal for last-minute purchases for back-to-school shopping.

ShopGuru: Best for quick Amazon review checks

Who knows products better than the customers themselves, right?

ShopGuru is an AI shopping assistant that summarizes customer reviews right on the product page. It integrates with Amazon and allows you to ask specific questions about products through a chatbot.

Unlike other chatbots, ShopGuru only uses information from customer reviews to answer questions, so you can be assured that you’re getting relevant answers.

Get instant product insights, customer review summaries, and pros and cons lists with ShopGuru’s AI assistant and review analyzer.

Bottom line: Shop smarter with AI assistants

While many traditional tools will help you find cheap deals on your favorite products or find the exact school requirement, AI tools offer a smoother, more personalized shopping experience. AI shopping assistants can understand natural language, allowing you to ask questions about the product and receive more tailored recommendations for your specific needs.

Before choosing an AI shopping assistant, understand what you need for your back-to-school shopping and let AI do the heavy lifting, whether you’re looking for a specific product, tracking prices, or finding the best deals near you.