Date: April 20, 2021

Redwood City, Calif.

To: All my friends, colleagues and readers:

After 16 years at the publication and 10 years as an editor, I’m calling it a day as eWEEK.com Editor-in-Chief. James Maguire, a longtime friend and colleague, will slide into the chair starting April 22.

Mr. Maguire (at right) has been editor of Datamation for several years, is a consummate professional and receives my highest endorsement. He is indeed the best choice for managing eWEEK’s mission going forward.

[Photo caption, above: Three former eWEEK editors-in-chief meet up for dinner at John’s Grill in San Franciso in 2013. They’re posing with the famed Maltese Falcon of Dashiell Hammett’s book and Humphrey Bogart movie fame. Hammett was a frequent patron of the restaurant. L-R: Eric Lundquist, John Pallatto and Chris Preimesberger.]

eWEEK.com represents a great run for me. During my tenure, the brand has been published by three companies: Ziff Davis, QuinStreet and TechnologyAdvice. We started up features such as the Innovation section, Data Points, IT Science case studies, eSPEAKS video interviews, Industry Perspective guest articles, the popular monthly #eWEEKchats (since 2013), and our Product Overview & Insight library. That’s a lot of great journalism.

Along with our award-winning coverage of IT news and trends since its founding as PC Week in 1984, eWEEK has provided its readers a treasury of more than 110,000 articles (since 2000, and thousands more previous to that year). It has been–and will continue to be–a useful and practical online magazine for IT decision-makers, software developers, IT team managers, investors and all those interested in technology and where it’s leading us.

I want to thank all of you for your help and guidance in making this publication what it is today: a key resource that has recorded IT’s twists and turns, informed us about best practices and new products, and set up readers for what’s about to happen in the technology space. Hopefully we’ve done that job with a side of humor and humanity along the way.

[Photo caption, right: Chris Preimesberger interviewed Adm. Michael S. Rogers, former director of the National Security Agency, at the RSA Security conference in 2019.]

For a time, I’ll continue to contribute to eWEEK.com as a writer and event moderator (#eWEEKchats, panel discussions, webinars). So I won’t be going far away, at least for the time being.

TechologyAdvice is a good home for this publication, and I want to thank CEO Rob Bellenfant for acquiring us and the other QuinStreet publications last year and investing so much time, effort and capital into the franchises.

Moving forward, those of you with story ideas can reach me at [email protected].

Now for my personal signoff:

Have a great rest of your eWEEK!

Chris J. Preimesberger

Editor Emeritus, eWEEK.com

Redwood City, Calif.