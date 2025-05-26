eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Elon Musk has announced a renewed focus on his core business — X, xAI, Tesla, and SpaceX — following months of political involvement and a recent major outage on his social media platform.

The billionaire CEO stated he would shift his full attention to X, xAI, Tesla, and Starship (SpaceX) in a post published over the weekend. The announcement followed a significant service disruption on X that left users across multiple regions unable to access the platform on Friday and Saturday. X’s engineering team later confirmed the outage was caused by a failure at one of the platform’s data centers.

“Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out,” Musk wrote on X in a reply to a user’s post about the downtime. “As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not.”

Step back from political work

Musk’s renewed focus on business operations follows his months-long involvement in the Trump administration’s DOGE, a cost-cutting initiative aimed at reducing federal spending. According to Bloomberg, his political engagement attracted criticism and was widely viewed as a distraction from Tesla’s operations, particularly as the automaker’s stock declined by more than 40% year-to-date.

“I think I’ll continue to spend a day or two per week on government matters for as long as the president would like me to do so… but starting next month, I’ll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla,” Musk said during Tesla’s last earnings call.

That pivot away from Washington has helped restore investor confidence, with Tesla shares rebounding sharply in recent weeks.

Full steam ahead for tech rollouts

Musk’s return to hands-on leadership also extends to SpaceX, which is preparing for a high-profile Starship launch this week. In Austin, Tesla’s unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) system is expected to power the company’s forthcoming robotaxi fleet, raising the stakes for flawless execution and regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, at X, users have begun to speculate that Musk’s increased involvement could accelerate feature rollouts, including rumored tools like X Money, a digital payments platform, and X chat, a messaging application. When one user suggested upcoming feature launches, Musk responded with a simple: “Yes.”

Renewed commitment to business

Musk’s decision to focus on business comes at a time when his leadership has been under scrutiny. Tesla shareholders were reportedly concerned about his split attention, and some even feared he might be replaced as CEO, a claim the Tesla board has denied.

Industry analysts view Musk’s renewed commitment as a strategic attempt to stabilize internal operations and reinforce confidence in his business empire, especially as high-stakes initiatives in artificial intelligence, spaceflight, and electric mobility move toward scale.