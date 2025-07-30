eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Elon Musk turned heads at a Tesla fan event last weekend in San Mateo, California — not by hyping electric cars, but by pitching a future where humanoid robots drive Tesla’s growth.

Appearing virtually at the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley “Takeover” party, Musk predicted that Tesla’s Optimus robots could one day generate $30 trillion in annual revenue.

“Hypothetically, if Tesla was making one billion of these a year… maybe on the order of $30,000, I’m just guessing here, that’s $30 trillion in revenue,” he said. He followed it up with a dose of realism and continued, “Long way to go between here and making one billion robots a year.”

The shift in Tesla’s focus highlights how quickly and deeply the tech giant is pivoting toward AI-driven robotics. Musk called robots “probably the world’s biggest product.” He estimated a market for 20 billion of them, which is more than twice the number of smartphones on the planet today.

AI is the engine behind Tesla’s robot future

Tesla’s Optimus robot is currently on its third version, which Musk said is finally ready for volume production. A few hundred units are expected by the end of 2025, with a more aggressive ramp-up planned for 2026. The reason for the delay? A redesign of the robot’s architecture, aimed at making it more scalable.

But hardware is only part of the story. The real enabler behind Optimus and Tesla’s broader strategy is AI.

“I’ve never seen any technology advance as fast as AI,” Musk said, describing it as a “supersonic tsunami.” That same AI is already behind Tesla’s self-driving technology, and now it’s driving the company’s push into robotics, too. A recent deal with Samsung to produce Tesla-designed chips for both self-driving and robotics efforts speaks to how serious this play is.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang also sees a future consumer market for humanoid robots. Others, like Futurum’s Shay Boloor, note that the world currently spends $50 trillion annually on human labor; this makes robots a potentially massive disruption if companies can “conquer it.”

Speculation meets stock price

Events like the Takeover may look like fan gatherings, but they often serve as retail investor roadshows. Unlike other megacaps, more than 40% of Tesla’s shares are held by retail investors, which is nearly double the rate of most of the Magnificent Seven, which include Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, NVIDIA, Meta, and Amazon.

That optimism is reflected in Tesla’s sky-high valuation. Shares trade at roughly 180 times estimated 2025 earnings, second only to Palantir. While the company’s stock dipped following earnings last week, it bounced back 3% Monday, boosted in part by the Samsung chip announcement.

Humanoid robots could supercharge enterprise IT demand

Whether Musk’s humanoid robot dreams ever reach the trillion-dollar mark is anyone’s guess. But if Tesla and other major players start seriously scaling robot production, it’s going to boost the demand for GPUs, custom silicon, edge devices, and cloud capacity. That means more infrastructure to build, manage, and secure, putting MSPs, cloud solution providers, and systems integrators squarely in the path of opportunity and pressure.