The eWeek Tweetchat on June 8 will focus on the challenges in the growing AI market – please join us.

On Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. PST, @eWEEKNews will host its 99th monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be “Challenges in Artificial Intelligence,” and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss the current state of the AI market, in particular what forces are holding it back, and what drivers will move it forward. Plus: where is AI going in the next few years? See all questions below.

Some quick facts:

Topic: #eWEEKchat June 8: “Challenges in Artificial Intelligence”

Date/time: Tuesday, June 8, 11 a.m. PST

Tweetchat handle: You can use #eWEEKChat to follow/participate via Twitter itself, but it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat. Instructions are on that page; log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register, and the chat begins promptly at 11am PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it is created.

Special Guest AI Experts:

Guest experts are signing up – please stay tuned. We’re talking with a number of AI experts. Among the probable expert guests: an NVIDIA executive and an expert in software sustainability.

Chat room real-time link: Use https://www.crowdchat.net/eweekchat. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

The topics we’ll discuss will include:

What’s the state of the current AI market? Still very much in its infancy, or moving toward mainstream?

What’s holding back AI adoption? What are the key challenges that businesses face as they attempt to deploy AI?

Is there a lack of AI talent? Are there enough skilled professionals to support the growing industry?

What advice would you give a company that’s looking to deploy or expand its AI deployment?

Who are the leaders in AI, as platform providers or other key vendors?

What do see as key trends or milestones in AI, if you look out 2-4 years? What developments in AI will be leading the way? Any surprises?

What else needs to be said about AI? What’s important and/or interesting?

We’ll post questions based on these concepts in the chat. Join us Tuesday, June at 11am Pacific for this, the 99th monthly #eWEEKchat. Go here for CrowdChat information.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2021*

Jan. 12: What’s Up in Next-Gen Data Security

Feb. 9: Why Data Orchestration is Fast Replacing Batch Processing

March 9: What’s Next-Gen in Health-Care IT?|

April 13: The Home as Enterprise Branch

May 11: Next-Gen Networking Products & Services

June 8: Challenges in AI

July 13: The Virtual Desktop

Aug. 10: DevOps & Agile Development

Sept. 14: Trends in Data Storage, Protection and Privacy

Oct. 12: DataOps: The Data Management Platform of the Future?

Nov. 9: New Tech to Expect for 2022

Dec. 14: Predixions and Wild Guesses for IT in 2022

*all topics subjects to change