Google has rolled out a new AI-powered feature in its Chrome browser that provides instant summaries of store reviews, helping users decide where to shop.

The tool, now available for US desktop users, generates quick snapshots of a store’s reputation based on customer feedback. By clicking a small icon next to the website’s address bar, shoppers can see AI-generated summaries covering key aspects like product quality, pricing, shipping, and return policies.

Why review credibility matters… and how Google will help

With so many online stores competing for attention, shoppers often struggle to gauge trustworthiness. Fake reviews and unreliable sellers make it even harder.

Google’s system pulls data from multiple review platforms, including trusted partners like Bazaarvoice, Trustpilot, and Reseller Ratings. The AI then compiles this information into a concise overview, saving users the hassle of digging through multiple review sites.

Google says these reviews reflect customers’ post-purchase experiences and are pulled from both first-party and third-party sources to ensure accuracy and credibility. The system also filters out suspicious or spammy content to maintain consistency and reliability.

What it means for online stores

For store owners and advertisers, the update builds on Google’s existing Store Ratings infrastructure, which can boost ad performance and visibility in search results. Google says that, on average, ads with store ratings see a 2% improvement in click-through rate. To be eligible for store ratings to appear in ads, a store must have:

At least 100 verified reviews

A composite rating of 3.5 stars or higher

Matching domain names across ads and merchant accounts

Bigger push into AI shopping

This update is the latest in a series of AI-powered tools from Google aiming to transform Chrome into a more robust e-commerce companion. Beyond store summaries, Google has also been building:

AI product recommendations

Virtual try-ons for clothing

Price tracking tools

AI-powered checkout assistance

Some of these features, like AI Mode for browsing and shopping, were previewed at Google I/O earlier this year and are expected to roll out more widely soon. The Chrome store summaries also position Google to better compete with Amazon, which has been using AI to summarize product reviews and improve shopping recommendations.

