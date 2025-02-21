eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Google has recently removed Gemini AI from its primary app for iOS devices in lieu of a full-scale, standalone platform, as reported by multiple outlets. Users can still access the AI model by downloading and using the dedicated Gemini app instead. The iOS users who were enjoying Gemini on the official Google app have received emails informing them of the transition to a standalone app.

Gemini AI at a glance

Unveiled in December 2023, Google’s Gemini, which ranks amongst the top generative AI tools on the market, is the company’s most capable LLM to date. The platform has seen numerous updates since its release, with the latest release, version 2.0, building on the foundation established by its predecessors. As such, Gemini 2.0 Flash, as it’s officially known, outperforms the benchmarks set with Gemini 1.5 Pro – and it does so at double the speed.

Gemini is a multimodal AI platform. Not only does it support text, image inputs, audio, and video inputs, it’s capable of generating and outputting content in these formats, too. The AI can also use Google Search, access third-party functions, and execute code. Supported coding languages include C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, and Python.

Embracing the AI agentic era

All of the technology packed into Gemini paves the way for the use of AI agents, which are microsized apps that utilize AI to help users complete various tasks and make decisions. Developers with Gemini are also leveraging spatial reasoning within next-gen robotics to bring Gemini’s capabilities into the physical world.

Some of the most popular agents built into the latest version of Gemini include:

Project Astra: This AI-powered virtual assistant includes support for multiple spoken languages.

This AI-powered virtual assistant includes support for multiple spoken languages. Project Mariner: This research prototype integrates with your web browser to process and understand text, code, images, and even individual pixels.

This research prototype integrates with your web browser to process and understand text, code, images, and even individual pixels. Jules: This AI-driven code agent assists developers with coding projects.

This AI-driven code agent assists developers with coding projects. Genie 2: This AI model can develop 3D games using nothing more than a single image as its prompt.

The future of Google’s Gemini

Although some users will likely be hesitant to make the switch, the Gemini platform is still early enough in its development cycle that it will likely continue to receive updates – and new users – for years to come.