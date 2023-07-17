eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Autonomous artificial intelligence agents are an agent-driven type of AI that operates without consistent human intervention.

Based on environment and contextual clues about when and how it should work, an autonomous AI agent can solve various problems, make logical decisions, and handle a number of tasks without constant human input.

As generative AI and foundation models continue to advance and ramp up their computational power resources, autonomous AI agents are growing in popularity and potential use cases. In this guide, learn more about autonomous AI agents, how they’re designed, what they do in various industries and contexts, and the possible impact they could have on the generative AI landscape.

Autonomous AI Agents: Table of Contents

Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Agents: Super Workers

Autonomous artificial intelligence agents are intelligently trained, capable AI entities that can maneuver through the daily decisions, tasks, and contextual understanding requirements a human would typically need to handle independently.

Unlike other forms of artificial intelligence, autonomous AI does not require repeated human inputs, hands-on guidance, or as much ongoing training to do its work. After its specialized infrastructure – which includes generative AI – is set up and it receives its initial training on massive datasets, an autonomous AI agent can do what it’s trained to do based on environmental and context clues.

Autonomous AI is typically an agent-driven type of artificial intelligence, meaning the system has human-like agency to understand its environment; identify patterns, context, and objects; and make decisions independently after interpreting its environment and object-based goals.

Also see: Top Generative AI Apps and Tools

Autonomous AI Agents vs. Foundation Models

Autonomous AI agents are specialized kinds of artificial intelligence that have received targeted training in order to do work independently. In contrast, a foundation model is usually a broader AI framework upon which other AI technologies and tools can be built; it may not have specific tasks or goals built into it, but it will have the tools, documentation, and code necessary to fine-tune for specialized tasks.

It’s important to note that many of the latest autonomous AI agents are based or trained on foundation models, like large language models. For example, Auto-GPT relies on and builds upon the baseline functions of GPT-4, and AgentGPT operates based on several LLM foundation models.

How Do Autonomous AI Agents Work?

Autonomous AI agents are trained to work based on given objectives. From those objectives, autonomous agents can then determine the best course of action for tasks, task sequences, etc. based on their current environment, significant patterns and anomalies, and other variables that may impact performance.

The agent develops its own instructions for each task it completes and runs those instructions on a loop, making it possible for autonomous AI agents to execute on actions in a sequence and, more significantly, to learn from past performance. Although these agents work almost entirely independently, human beings can still interact with and slightly adjust these tools over time, usually through natural language interfaces or APIs.

However, as these agent-driven AI solutions grow more advanced, human intervention may become more difficult. This difficulty, ironically, will require more human training and experience to fully monitor and manage the autonomous AI.

Also see: 100+ Top AI Companies 2023

Autonomous AI Agent Framework: Features

Multimodal perception: can collect and interpret image, text, video, and other types of data to inform agent objectives and tasks.

Memory storage: memory storage is important to an autonomous AI agent’s ability to perform current tasks based on past actions. Storage can be built into an autonomous AI framework or integrated via storage systems like third-party vector databases.

Action plans: can be used to inform the agent of necessary resources, limitations, and other factors that may impact performance of tasks and subtasks.

Varied learning methodologies and regular performance evaluation: common learning methodologies for agents include unsupervised learning and reinforcement learning. Reinforcement learning is particularly important to autonomous AI agents, so they can effectively receive and incorporate performance feedback into future actions.

External browsing: autonomous AI agents search the web, APIs, and other third-party resources to improve their knowledge and performance over time.

On a related topic: What is Generative AI?

The Pros and Cons of Autonomous AI

Autonomous AI offers many unique benefits to business and non-commercial consumers, but its inherently independent design also raises some concerns. Take a look at the top pros and cons of autonomous AI below:

Pros

Complex problem-solving: Autonomous AI’s ability to recall past actions taken and its speed at processing massive amounts of big data make it one of the best AI solutions available for complex problem-solving.

Autonomous AI’s ability to recall past actions taken and its speed at processing massive amounts of big data make it one of the best AI solutions available for complex problem-solving. Limited hands-on effort required: After initial setup and training, autonomous AI agents are mostly set-it-and-forget-it solutions; human users can benefit from automation, handing off tasks, and much more when working with autonomous AI, all without constantly needing to check in on the tool and how it’s operating.

After initial setup and training, autonomous AI agents are mostly set-it-and-forget-it solutions; human users can benefit from automation, handing off tasks, and much more when working with autonomous AI, all without constantly needing to check in on the tool and how it’s operating. App development and enhancement: Autonomous AI agents can take on several of the tasks involved in app development, including basic coding and debugging, natural language processing tasks, chatbot development, recommendation system development, and user interface optimization.

Autonomous AI agents can take on several of the tasks involved in app development, including basic coding and debugging, natural language processing tasks, chatbot development, recommendation system development, and user interface optimization. Automation opportunities: Some tasks autonomous AI can automate include information extraction, data entry and reporting, quality assurance and testing, manufacturing and supply chain management, and day-to-day administrative tasks.

Some tasks autonomous AI can automate include information extraction, data entry and reporting, quality assurance and testing, manufacturing and supply chain management, and day-to-day administrative tasks. New societal advances: Certain societal advances in infrastructure, like smart cities and autonomous vehicles, stand the best chance of success with autonomous AI that can handle automated detection, repairs, and other maintenance tasks without 24/7 supervision.

Cons

Rogue/”doomsday” AI possibilities: The most pressing concern with autonomous AI is that an autonomous AI agent could be trained to do malicious things and/or go rogue from its initial training intent without the project owner being able to take back control. Some autonomous AI agents, like ChaosGPT, are already being trained to do terrible things like destroy humanity.

The most pressing concern with autonomous AI is that an autonomous AI agent could be trained to do malicious things and/or go rogue from its initial training intent without the project owner being able to take back control. Some autonomous AI agents, like ChaosGPT, are already being trained to do terrible things like destroy humanity. Security concerns: Since many autonomous AI agents are based on LLM foundation models, they share in these foundation models’ cybersecurity shortcomings. Many of these agents do not have built-in security tools or safeguards that users require, and several tools do not offer users the transparency necessary to determine if their data is secure.

Since many autonomous AI agents are based on LLM foundation models, they share in these foundation models’ cybersecurity shortcomings. Many of these agents do not have built-in security tools or safeguards that users require, and several tools do not offer users the transparency necessary to determine if their data is secure. Safety concerns: When autonomous AI is used for things like autonomous vehicles and traffic controls, there’s always the concern that the additional sensors and limited human controls could lead to more human injuries and deaths.

When autonomous AI is used for things like autonomous vehicles and traffic controls, there’s always the concern that the additional sensors and limited human controls could lead to more human injuries and deaths. The question of legal accountability: Especially if an autonomous AI agent goes rogue or otherwise operates outside of the parameters set by its creator, it’s difficult to pinpoint who/what should be held legally accountable for compliance breaches and any other damage done.

More on a similar topic: Generative AI Ethics: Concerns and Solutions

Autonomous AI Agent Use Cases

Personal assistance and streamlined web searches: can be trained to complete various tasks in sequence, including looking up and answering questions on the web, booking travel and other experiences, managing calendars and finances, and monitoring health and wellness activities.

can be trained to complete various tasks in sequence, including looking up and answering questions on the web, booking travel and other experiences, managing calendars and finances, and monitoring health and wellness activities. Natural language software and app development: primarily used to support coding, testing, and debugging efforts for app development. With its extensive LLM foundation, autonomous AI is typically very good at supporting natural language tasks.

primarily used to support coding, testing, and debugging efforts for app development. With its extensive LLM foundation, autonomous AI is typically very good at supporting natural language tasks. Interactive gaming: can handle gaming tasks like creating more intelligent and interactive NPCs, developing adaptive AI villain characters, game and load balancing, and providing in-game contextualized assistance to players.

can handle gaming tasks like creating more intelligent and interactive NPCs, developing adaptive AI villain characters, game and load balancing, and providing in-game contextualized assistance to players. Predictive analytics: capable of real-time data analysis and forecast updates, explaining data insights, recognizing patterns and anomalies, and adjusting predictive models to fit various use cases and requirements.

capable of real-time data analysis and forecast updates, explaining data insights, recognizing patterns and anomalies, and adjusting predictive models to fit various use cases and requirements. Autonomous vehicles: can offer self-driving cars environmental models and imagery for better sensory perception on the road, decision-making guidance, and vehicle control support for steering, acceleration, and braking.

can offer self-driving cars environmental models and imagery for better sensory perception on the road, decision-making guidance, and vehicle control support for steering, acceleration, and braking. Smart cities: can be used as the technology basis for city infrastructure that works without constant maintenance efforts from humans. One area of smart city development where autonomous AI is expected to work best is traffic management.

can be used as the technology basis for city infrastructure that works without constant maintenance efforts from humans. One area of smart city development where autonomous AI is expected to work best is traffic management. Customer service and productivity: can be trained to handle customer support queries, typically via chatbots. Customer service skills include answering questions about products or services and assisting with questions about previous transactions or payments.

can be trained to handle customer support queries, typically via chatbots. Customer service skills include answering questions about products or services and assisting with questions about previous transactions or payments. Financial management and services: areas where autonomous AI can support include offering researched financial advice, portfolio management, automated risk assessments and fraud detection, compliance management and reporting, credit assessments, underwriting, and general expense and budget management support.

areas where autonomous AI can support include offering researched financial advice, portfolio management, automated risk assessments and fraud detection, compliance management and reporting, credit assessments, underwriting, and general expense and budget management support. Task generation and management: when given clear objectives, autonomous AI agents can generate efficient tasks and execute on those tasks.

when given clear objectives, autonomous AI agents can generate efficient tasks and execute on those tasks. Intelligent document processing: document processing tasks include classification, in-depth information analysis and extraction, summarization, sentiment analysis, translation, and version control.

Keep learning: Generative AI: Enterprise Use Cases

Top Examples of Autonomous AI Agents

Auto-GPT

Auto-GPT is an open-source GitHub project that primarily uses autonomous AI to create personal assistants. Auto-GPT is built around GPT-4 and will soon be accessible through a GUI/web app. Auto-GPT is also the autonomous AI basis for several other popular autonomous AI solutions, like GodMode.

BabyAGI

BabyAGI is an independently managed Python script on GitHub that uses OpenAI and various vector databases for autonomous AI-powered task management. This is a modified, pared-down version of the original Task-Driven Autonomous Agent.

AgentGPT

AgentGPT is a goal-driven, web-based autonomous AI tool that allows you to deploy autonomous agents to create, complete, and learn from various tasks. It works by chaining together various LLMs, making it so each agent you deploy can recall previous experiences and tasks.

SuperAGI

SuperAGI offers an open-source framework, agent template, marketplace, and docs to support autonomous AI development for various objectives. SuperCoder is one of its latest developments, designed to give users easy-to-use agent templates for getting started.

Godmode

Godmode is an autonomous AI solution that is primarily designed to support creative problem-solving. It is built on Auto-GPT and requires users to have JavaScript enabled in their browsers.

Microsoft JARVIS

JARVIS is an experimental autonomous AI solution from Microsoft that is running on GitHub. It is designed to better connect LLMs with collaborative models. According to its documentation, JARVIS’s workflow moves from task planning to model section, task execution, and response generation.

HyperWrite Personal Assistant

HyperWrite Personal Assistant is an autonomous AI assistant designed to assist with routine personal tasks on the web. It can help with tasks like booking travel, research, organization, and product ordering.

Also see: Generative AI Companies: Top 12 Leaders

Bottom Line: Are Autonomous AI Agents Worth the Hype?

Autonomous AI agents are mostly in nascent stages, with the top solutions listed above mostly in beta or limited testing phases. However, longer term they’re certainly worth the hype and our continued attention: they are designed to do advanced work without human intervention in ways no other tools have done before.

This has massive potential consequences, both good and bad. For the good, many tasks that are too difficult, time-consuming, or frustrating for humans to handle over the long term can be delegated to these tools. Additionally, autonomous AI can learn and work on ways to improve human experiences ranging from interactive gaming to more efficient transportation.

These tools clearly have the potential to make our lives easier, but they could also make our lives harder: taking human jobs; muddling the waters of privacy, ownership, and responsibility; disrupting existing infrastructure; and introducing new intelligent entities that could operate against the greater good are all possibilities with this type of artificial intelligence. Don’t expect autonomous AI agents to take over the world any time soon, but don’t ignore this possibility for the years and decades to come either.

Read next: Best Artificial Intelligence Software 2023