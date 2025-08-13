eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A video editing platform powered by artificial intelligence is the fastest-growing company in the US right now. AKOOL has cracked the top of the Inc. 5000 just four years after it was founded.

Media giant Inc. calculates the rankings for the annual Inc. 5000 based on the percentage revenue growth of US-based, privately held companies over a three-year period. The 2025 Inc. 5000 list has just been published, with those featured collectively generating $300.7 billion in revenue.

But AKOOL is far from the only AI company on the list, as other American-made platforms are quickly being adopted in the healthcare, military, and data centre industries. eWeek takes a closer look at the top 10 fastest-growing AI companies.

10 fastest-growing AI companies

AKOOL: 1st place

AKOOL is an AI video creation platform for enterprises. It is intended to be used by marketers to generate unique video assets and offers tools like face swapping, live translation on Zoom and Google Meet, image-to-video conversion, and AI avatars. The company is based in Palo Alto, California, and has grown by 37,364% in three years.

Introl: 14th place

Introl is a GPU management company, specialising in large-scale cluster deployments. The company, founded in 2021 and based in Chicago, offers services such as data centre migrations, remote hands support, and hyperscale AI infrastructure builds. It has grown by 9,594% over the past three years.

VideaHealth: 28th place

VideaHealth is an AI platform for dentists. It analyses X-rays and other radiographs to detect oral conditions, generates annotated visuals to show patients, automates insurance claims, and provides clinical insights such as treatment gaps and provider performance. The Boston-based firm has experienced a 7,252% growth since 2022.

CoreWeave: 45th place

CoreWeave, which went public earlier this year, has seen explosive growth as a key provider of AI cloud infrastructure, backed by chip giant NVIDIA. The company struck a $9 billion deal to acquire Core Scientific last month, is putting $6 billion into a new data centre in Pennsylvania, and has landed an $11.9 billion contract with OpenAI to provide its AI infrastructure. According to Inc., the company has grown by 5,896% over the last three years.

Luma Optics: 47th place

Luma Optics manufactures high-performance optical transceivers that connect all the parts of an AI data centre together. It customises the firmware to the hardware it will connect to and, after deployment, the company uses AI and robots for ongoing diagnostics and fine-tuning. It has grown by 5,757% in the last three years.

CaryHealth: 96th place

CaryHealth is another AI platform for healthcare providers. Its main capabilities include analysing patient data, generating real-time treatment recommendations, automating prescription fulfilment, and flagging care gaps to improve clinical outcomes. Inc. estimates it has grown by 3,494% in three years.

Rad AI: 107th place

Rad AI is a radiology-focused healthcare AI company based in San Francisco, founded in 2018. While its tools do not analyse images, it does automate the generation of reports based on the doctor’s dictated notes and manages follow-up tracking to ensure incidental findings are addressed. Rad AI’s tools are used in over 40% of US health systems, and the company has grown by 3,229% in three years.

Vannevar Labs: 236th place

Vannevar Labs provides AI-powered software and sensing systems for US national security agencies. Its platform, Decrypt, interprets written and sensor data and turns it into useful information, such as troop or vessel movements, weapons development, and links between suspected operatives. With a $99 million production contract with the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit, the company has grown by 2,848% in three years.

AiFA Labs: 264th place

AiFA Labs is a platform that helps businesses manage different generative AI applications, such as chatbots and agents. Key features help with prompt engineering, application testing, developing SAP apps, governance, and automating AI workflows. Founded in Frisco, Texas, in 2021, it has grown by 2,402% in three years.

Trullion: 189th place

The 10th fastest-growing AI company in the US is New York-based Trullion. Its AI platform automates financial workflows and creates real-time dashboards for auditors, accountants, and other finance professionals, pulling in data from billing systems, CRMs, contracts, and spreadsheets. Trullion has grown by 2,076% since 2022, and was featured in eWeek’s list of best AI finance tools last year.

