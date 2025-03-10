eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Larry Page, one of Google’s original cofounders and former CEO, has quietly re-emerged with a bold new AI startup called Dynatomics, aiming to make waves in an industry already brimming with fierce competition.

Although Google is already recognized as one of the top AI companies of all time, Page hopes that his newest project will gain its share of the spotlight. Details about Dynatomics remain scarce other than the startup is looking to use AI to improve product manufacturing, but more information is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

Getting to know the duo behind Dynatomics

The most recognizable name behind Dynatomics is tech billionaire Larry Page, but he’s not tackling this project alone. He’s already enlisted the help of Chris Anderson, former chief technology officer of Kitty Hawk, an electric aircraft startup that was also supported by Page.

Sometimes dubbed the “flying car” company, Kitty Hawk’s flagship product, relied on eight battery-powered propellers to sustain flight. The company was eventually discontinued in 2020, and its remaining staff was laid off in 2022.

Sizing up the competition

Dynatomics enters a market dominated by established AI robotics companies. These include well-known companies alongside emerging players making significant strides.

Boston Dynamics receives consistent praise for its line of AI-driven robotics. The company’s Stretch robot, built specifically for use in modern warehouse settings, can effectively navigate aisles and perform essential tasks. The company has also developed Atlas, a bipedal humanoid robot, and Spot, a four-legged robotic system.

GE Digital uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help its customers achieve production efficiency gains as high as 20% compared to traditional manufacturing technology. Meanwhile, Vecna Robotics specializes in automated systems capable of lifting and placing boxes, loading pallets, and sorting merchandise.

Beyond robotics, Dynatomics also faces competition from advanced generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Grok. These tools can enhance automation, predict maintenance needs, optimize production schedules, and perform quality control — challenging AI robots in key applications.

Taking the AI industry by surprise

Dynatomics’ launch has certainly managed to take the AI industry by surprise. Only time will tell how they duo will fare against the competition, but both Page and Anderson are well-equipped to revolutionize AI-powered product manufacturing in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

