Artificial intelligence and robotics are rapidly transforming the landscape of modern home appliances, with tech giants Apple and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics leading the charge.

Apple Home brings AI-powered vacuum control to iOS 18.4

With the release of iOS 18.4, Apple Home now supports Matter-compatible robot vacuums, allowing users to control cleaning tasks through simple voice commands. Robot vacuums from brands like Roborock, iRobot, and Ecovacs will become voice-activated once their firmware is updated. Users can now say, “Hey Siri, vacuum the living room” or “Hey Siri, clean the kitchen.”

Apple had initially announced plans to launch AI-powered robot vacuums late last year, but the rollout was delayed. These devices are now expected to hit the market this year. Roborock has confirmed firmware updates that will make select models — including Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, Saros Z70, and Qrevo Master — compatible with Apple Home, with full support anticipated by early April 2025.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances turn the ‘AI Home’ vision into reality

Samsung Electronics is advancing its own smart home vision with the debut of its ‘AI Home’ strategy, marked by the launch of its Bespoke AI appliance lineup. The Seoul-based electronics giant has long aimed to integrate AI and automation into household products. In March, the company officially unveiled its next-generation appliances equipped with intelligent features.

“Through our Bespoke AI appliances, Samsung has brought an AI Home to life that not only enhances everyday convenience but also enables energy savings and care,” said Jeong Seung Moon, executive vice president and head of research and development at Samsung.

The Bespoke AI features advanced functionalities powered by smart displays, Bixby voice assistant, and Samsung Knox security. All appliances in this lineup are designed to be controlled remotely via Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Products under the Bespoke AI banner include refrigerators, laundry machines, washers, and dryers. The Bespoke AI Refrigerator uses an algorithm for adaptive cooling, which predicts changes in temperature and thus improves efficiency and saves costs on power. The AI-powered laundry system boasts a 55% reduction in energy consumption compared to standard minimum requirements.

The future of AI-powered home appliances

As companies continue to innovate, more AI-powered and robotic home appliances are expected to enter the consumer market in the coming months and years. The integration of AI into everyday appliances promises greater convenience, an improved user experience, and long-term cost savings.