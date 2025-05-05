eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Nearly five decades after her death, best-selling crime fiction author Agatha Christie is returning to the spotlight — this time as an artificial intelligence model. The BBC has digitally recreated the legendary novelist to deliver a creative writing course based on her own words and methods.

BBC course material sourced from Christie’s archives

BBC Maestro, a subscription-based educational streaming platform, features Christie as the instructor of a writing course that includes 11 lessons and 12 exercises on crime storytelling. The 20-minute videos combine AI-generated visuals with archival audio, enabling Christie to present guidance on the structure, pacing, and tension of a compelling mystery narrative.

The course is grounded in Christie’s personal writings, letters, and archived interviews. Known for her methodical approach to plotting, and her precise use of clues and misdirection, aspiring writers can learn from her philosophy and techniques. Her insights are organized into lessons covering topics such as structuring plots, building characters, crafting twists and turns, placing the clues, creating suspense, and finishing a crime novel.

Christie died in 1976 at the age of 85 but experts were able to feed the AI model with materials that reflect her tone and persona. Actor Vivien Keene provides the voice performance behind the AI-generated likeness. “All the words that Vivien speaks are Christie’s,” according to BBC Studios.

“We meticulously pieced together Agatha Christie’s own words from her letters, interviews and writings… Witnessing her insights come to life has been a profoundly moving experience,” said Mark Aldridge, a Christie scholar who also led the project, in an interview with The Guardian.

Ethical concerns about AI and creative work

The course’s release comes at a time when authors and organizations are raising concerns about the use of AI in the creative industry, with many authors fearing their livelihood is threatened.

“But I believe and I hope that this is using AI in both a helpful and ethical way. The AI model of Agatha doesn’t work without the performance of Vivien Keene. This was not written by AI. It is a leading academic unearthing everything that she said about writing,” James Prichard, Christie’s grandson and chief executive of Agatha Christie Limited, told The Guardian.

Throughout her career, Christie published 66 novels and 14 short story collections, including timeless classics like “And Then There Were None,” “Death on the Nile,” and “Murder on the Orient Express.” She also had 14 collections of short stories. Her books have sold more than two billion copies worldwide.