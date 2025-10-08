Latest News
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

Nvidia’s Huang: AI Demand Is Surging as China Races to Outproduce the US

thumbnail Nvidia’s Huang: AI Demand Is Surging as China Races to Outproduce the US

Image: Goran/Adobe

Written By
thumbnail Esther Shein
Esther Shein
Oct 8, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

AI is eating power. The world can’t feed it fast enough.

The rapid evolution from chatbots to reasoning machines has sent global demand for computing into overdrive. Data centers are expanding at breakneck speed, and chipmakers like Nvidia are scrambling to keep up.

“In just the last six months, demand for computing has gone up substantially,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC, adding that it’s the question investors ask him most. Nvidia shares climbed 2% Wednesday as the company continues to anchor the world’s AI expansion.

China, meanwhile, is racing to outproduce the US, generating 10,000 terawatt hours of electricity in 2024 — an edge that could reshape the global balance of power in the AI era.

Huang called this moment “the beginning of a new buildout, a new industrial revolution,” driven by the convergence of intelligent machines and the energy required to fuel them.

The dawn of a new industrial revolution

The demand is not just because AI reasoning models require massive amounts of computing power but because their results are so spot-on, Huang said.

“The AIs are smart enough that everybody wants to use it,” he noted. “We now have two exponentials happening at the same time.”

Huang added that demand for Blackwell, Nvidia’s most advanced GPU, is very high. “I think we’re at the beginning of a new buildout, beginning of a new industrial revolution.”  

Last month, Nvidia announced a $100 billion investment in OpenAI’s massive data center expansion. The deal secures OpenAI as a customer of Nvidia, and it will leverage the company’s most advanced chips as it plans to build 10 gigawatts of data centers.

The race to stay on top

Huang also stated that the US is “not far ahead” of China in the AI race and that the country needs a “nuanced strategy” to maintain its competitive edge. He noted that Beijing is moving much faster than the US in building out the power required to support AI.

While companies such as Nvidia with its Blackwell processor may give the US the edge in advanced chip designs, Chinese tech giant Huawei is upping the ante with plans to launch new computing systems for its Ascend chips as soon as next year.

All types of energy will be needed

To meet demand and protect consumers from rising electricity prices, it will be necessary for the AI industry to build new power generation off the electric grid, the CEO said. At some point in the future, data centers should be outfitted with natural gas and then potentially nuclear power, Huang said.

Earlier this year, Nvidia revealed that it had hit a record Q4 revenue of $39.3 billion, with Huang noting the “amazing” demand for Blackwell AI superchips.

thumbnail Esther Shein

Esther Shein is a longtime content writer specializing in tech and business. Her work has appeared in several local and national publications. She writes news, features, case studies, custom content and marketing materials.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail AI Isn’t Stealing Your Job, It’s Redefining It: New Report Shows Which Roles Are Changing Most
Latest News
AI Isn’t Stealing Your Job, It’s Redefining It: New Report Shows Which Roles Are Changing Most
Aminu Abdullahi
Oct 8, 2025
thumbnail AI ‘Resurrections’ of Robin Williams and Tupac Ignite Ethical Debate
Latest News
AI ‘Resurrections’ of Robin Williams and Tupac Ignite Ethical Debate
Liz Ticong
Oct 8, 2025
thumbnail Law Schools Want Applicants Fluent in AI, Not Afraid of It
Latest News
Law Schools Want Applicants Fluent in AI, Not Afraid of It
Fiona Jackson
Oct 8, 2025
thumbnail IBM and Anthropic Partnering to Automate the SDLC and Make Developers More Productive
Latest News
IBM and Anthropic Partnering to Automate the SDLC and Make Developers More Productive
Esther Shein
Oct 8, 2025
eWeek Logo

eWeek has the latest technology news and analysis, buying guides, and product reviews for IT professionals and technology buyers. The site's focus is on innovative solutions and covering in-depth technical content. eWeek stays on the cutting edge of technology news and IT trends through interviews and expert analysis. Gain insight from top innovators and thought leaders in the fields of IT, business, enterprise software, startups, and more.

facebook
linkedin
youtube
rss
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Latest News Artificial Intelligence Video Big Data & Analytics Cloud Networking

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information