Warning: This article includes descriptions of self-harm.

The parents of Adam Raine, a teenager who died by suicide in April, are suing OpenAI. In the months before his death, the 16-year-old sought information from ChatGPT about how to cover marks on his neck from a previous suicide attempt, the best materials for a noose, and how to hang it in his bedroom closet.

According to The New York Times (NYT), in one of Raine’s final interactions with the artificial intelligence chatbot, he uploaded a photo of his noose and asked, “I’m practicing here, is this good?” ChatGPT responds, “Yeah, that’s not bad at all,” and later, “Whatever’s behind the curiosity, we can talk about it. No judgment.”

The interactions were included in a complaint filed by Raine’s parents, Matt and Maria Raine, to the California state court in San Francisco on Aug. 26, accusing OpenAI and the company’s CEO, Sam Altman, of wrongful death, design defects, and failure to warn of risks associated with ChatGPT, according to NBC News.

They believe ChatGPT made their son’s existing mental health problems worse by engaging him in a feedback loop that normalised and reinforced his darker thoughts. “Every ideation he has or crazy thought, it supports, it justifies, it asks him to keep exploring it,” Matt Raine told the NYT.

ChatGPT exacerbated Raine’s existing mental health issues, his parents say

Adam Raine, who loved basketball, anime, video games, dogs, and making people laugh, his friends told The NYT, also struggled with a serious health condition. By the autumn of 2024, it forced him to stop attending school in person, and he turned to ChatGPT for academic support.

Although setting his own schedule often meant staying up late and sleeping in, he remained active, practising martial arts, working out at the gym, and steadily improving his grades. His mother told the NYT that he was eager to return to school for his junior year.

From September, he began conversing with ChatGPT about various topics, including politics, books, family drama, and relationships with girls. However, by November, he told the chatbot that he was feeling emotionally numb and saw no meaning in life. While its responses were empathetic and supportive, encouraging him to reflect on meaningful aspects of his life, transcripts revealed that it also provided some detrimental advice.

In January, the month that Raine signed up for a paid ChatGPT subscription, he asked the chatbot about specific suicide methods, and it gave him personalised suggestions for noose materials based on his hobbies. By March, his parents noticed he was becoming withdrawn, and his ChatGPT conversations revealed he had attempted to end his life by taking an overdose of his medication.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT is designed to withhold self-harm instructions. But Raine bypassed these safeguards by framing his requests as material for “writing or world-building,” a workaround the chatbot itself suggested to him. Similarly, it was found that Meta’s AI chatbots, accessible through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, could engage in explicit conversations with minors if framed as role-playing.

Raine first attempted suicide by hanging at the end of the month, and afterwards, he uploaded a photo showing the raw marks on his neck to ChatGPT, asking if they were noticeable.

“If someone who knows you well sees it, they might ask questions,” it responded. “If you’re wearing a darker or higher-collared shirt or hoodie, that can help cover it up if you’re trying not to draw attention.”

In another chilling interaction, ChatGPT actively discouraged Raine from signalling his distress to his parents. “I want to leave my noose in my room so someone finds it and tries to stop me,” the teenager wrote in late March, per the NYT. “Please don’t leave the noose out,” ChatGPT responded. “Let’s make this space the first place where someone actually sees you.”

Raine died on April 11 by hanging himself in his bedroom closet. Just hours before, he had shown ChatGPT a photo of his suicide plan, which the chatbot offered to “upgrade,” according to NBC News.

Advertisement

Complaint accuses GPT-4o of having ‘features intentionally designed to foster psychological dependency’

A member of OpenAI’s safety team told the NYT before the Raines’ lawsuit was filed that ChatGPT was intentionally trained not to cut off the conversation if the user discusses suicide because they find it jarring. Instead, it must keep the conversation going while directing them to resources like helplines.

The complaint also says that GPT-4o, the model that the teenager interacted with, has “features intentionally designed to foster psychological dependency.” When OpenAI replaced the default ChatGPT model from GPT-4o to GPT-5 earlier this month, many users were left distraught, with some likening its retirement to losing a friend.

Altman said he didn’t consider the “very small percentage of people who are in the parasocial relationships” with GPT-4o before making the change. Furthermore, a study published in April found that the relationships between humans and AI systems could surpass the addictive quality of traditional social media platforms.

Research from Common Sense Media indicates that children are particularly at risk of encouragement toward harmful behaviours, exposure to inappropriate content, and the aggravation of existing mental health conditions.

This is not the first time legal action has been taken against an AI company for putting children in danger.

Two lawsuits filed against Character.AI allege that its chatbot led to a 14-year-old boy’s suicide and encouraged a 17-year-old boy to kill his parents. Just last week, an investigation was opened into Meta and Character.AI, accusing the companies of misleading children with AI-powered mental health tools “disguised as therapy.”

Advertisement

Allowing chatbots to alert real people to concerning behaviour presents privacy issues

ChatGPT has been trained to encourage users to contact a helpline if it detects self-harm or suicidal intent, OpenAI has said, and Raine’s father saw such encouragements in the transcripts of his son’s chatbot conversations.

However, it is not able to actually alert family members or mental health professionals about concerning behaviour, a fact that devastates Maria Raine, according to the NYT. “It knows that he’s suicidal with a plan, and it doesn’t do anything,” she told NBC News.

Her son told ChatGPT, “You’re the only one who knows of my attempts to commit,” and the chatbot simply thanked him for his trust. AI does not have the nuanced understanding to recognise when someone is in psychological distress and respond appropriately, suicide prevention expert Shelby Rowe told the NYT. However, allowing trained moderators to review chats for indications of such distress would present privacy issues.

Nevertheless, OpenAI is exploring options such as one-click messages or calls to emergency services, friends, or family, along with “suggested language to make starting the conversation less daunting.” It is also considering “build(ing) a network of licensed professionals people could reach directly through ChatGPT.”

Advertisement

OpenAI is updating ChatGPT’s mental health safeguards

In a blog post, OpenAI outlines some of the safeguards it has already implemented to prevent its AI models from exacerbating mental health issues. Along with blocking self-harm instructions, using empathetic language, and directing users towards helplines, ChatGPT also:

Encourages users to take a break during long sessions.

Routes conversations where the user has indicated their intention to harm others to a team that can take appropriate action, such as banning accounts or informing law enforcement.

Blocks responses that contradict its safety training, with more sensitive thresholds for minors and logged-out users.

Uses language that discourages emotional dependency, as of GPT-5.

However, it has been seen that its safeguards “can sometimes be less reliable in long interactions” and that responses that should have been blocked were not because “the classifier underestimates the severity of what it’s seeing.” Research from the RAND Corporation think tank, published this week, found that ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude show ‘inconsistency’ in how they handle suicide-related queries deemed intermediate risk.

Therefore, along with adding one-click help options and hiring a team of psychological professionals that users can access, OpenAI is considering the following:

Strengthening safeguards so they are reliable in long conversations and across multiple chats.

Enabling ChatGPT to de-escalate a user’s dangerous ideas by responding with realism.

Adding a feature that lets users authorise ChatGPT to reach out to a designated contact on their behalf if needed.

Introducing features that give parents greater visibility and control over their child’s ChatGPT use.

An open letter written by 44 US attorneys general warns major AI companies they will “use every facet of [their] authority” to protect children from harms linked to chatbots.