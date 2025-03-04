eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The product lead for OpenAI’s video generator tool Sora said last Friday the company plans to incorporate the app into ChatGPT eventually. Rohan Sahai, the Sora product lead, shared this information during an “office hours” session on the Discord chat app, as reported by TechCrunch. Currently, Sora is only accessible through a standalone web app and is only available for paid ChatGPT users that have a Plus or Pro subscription.

No specific timeline for integrating Sora into ChatGPT

While Sahai said that OpenAI is actively working on integrating Sora into ChatGPT, he declined to offer a specific timeline as to when the video generator tool might become available on ChatGPT. However, he did indicate that the ChatGPT version of Sora may not provide the same kind of control and customization that is available through the standalone web app.

Previously, OpenAI mostly marketed the Sora AI model to artists, animators, videographers, and other creators that rely on the visual medium of film. The AI company’s announcement that Sora will be incorporated into ChatGPT signals that OpenAI is likely trying to broaden the appeal of the AI video generator and incentivize more users to subscribe to the paid plans.

What is the Sora AI video generator?

Sora is the video AI generator tool that was launched by OpenAI in early December 2024. The company first announced that Sora was in the works back in February 2024, but the product wasn’t ready to be released until the end of the year.

Currently, Sora is available to paid users who subscribe to ChatGPT Plus ($20/month) or ChatGPT Pro ($200/month). Plus users get videos of up to 5 seconds duration and 720p resolution, while Pro users get videos of up to 20 seconds duration and 1080p resolution. There is no free version of Sora available the same way there is a free version of ChatGPT.

On February 28, OpenAI announced on X that Sora is now available to Plus and Pro users in the EU, the U.K., Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland.

How does the Sora AI video generator work?

Sora videos can be generated by typing in a text prompt or by uploading an existing image or video. After submitting the initial artificial intelligence prompt, users can select the aspect ratio, resolution, duration, and the number of variations they wish to generate.

After the first AI video is generated, Sora users can edit the video in several ways. If they aren’t satisfied with the first version, they can remix it by describing changes and generating a new version. They can also recut the video to either trim or extend it as necessary. In addition, users can blend elements from two videos together or create an endless loop from a specific section of the video.