Hollywood’s biggest night is now at the center of a heated debate over generative AI. As controversy mounts around Oscar-nominated films like “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Pérez” for using AI in post-production, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced plans to enforce new transparency rules on AI-generated content in eligible films.

As reported by Variety, the Academy’s new AI disclosure rule comes amid growing concerns over how AI affects artistic integrity and transparency in filmmaking. Critics argue that AI’s role in editing performances and production elements diminishes creative expression, raising ethical concerns. By enforcing disclosure, the Academy aims to set a precedent for how AI is acknowledged — and potentially regulated — in the film industry’s most prestigious awards.

AI-generated elements in this year’s Oscar-nominated films

Several Oscar-nominated films this year incorporate generative AI in ways that challenge traditional filmmaking. “The Brutalist” used AI to refine actors’ Hungarian accents, while “Emilia Pérez” altered vocals by blending Karla Sofía Gascón’s voice with a French singer. Meanwhile, “A Complete Unknown” employed AI to enhance a motorcycle stunt scene. While these enhancements may seem minor, they challenge the idea that films using artificial intelligence should be judged solely on human-driven craftmanship.

The 2023 WGA strike underscored Hollywood’s demand to protect human creativity, securing limits on AI-written scripts. However, AI’s role in post-production continues to grow, subtly reshaping performances and raising questions about its effect on artistic expression. What starts as a tool for efficiency risks blurring the lines between authentic acting and AI-assisted performances.

With “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Pérez” winning Golden Globes before their AI involvement was widely known, filmmakers and audiences are left questioning where the line should be drawn.

How the Academy’s AI rules could impact future films

The Academy’s new AI guidelines mark a turning point for filmmaking, redefining the role of generative AI in the industry. As Variety noted, these rules aim to maintain creative transparency while preserving the artistic foundation of award contenders. With AI already used in scriptwriting, visual effects, and voice replication, the guidelines will set a new standard for how much technology can influence a film without replacing human artistry.

For audiences and filmmakers, this reignites discussion about where creativity stops and technology takes over. As AI writing tools, deepfake technology, and digital performance enhancements evolve rapidly, the Oscar’s stance could not only redefine the future of awards but reshape the filmmaking process itself.