AI and data technologies are playing an ever growing role in the retail sector.

I spoke with Richard Schwartz, CEO of Pensa Systems, about how AI and data technologies can help retailers learn more about their customers.

Among the topics we discussed:

As you survey the market for how data and AI is used in retail, what are a couple of key trends moving the sector this year?

What’s a common problem that retailers face with using data and AI? Any advice you’d give them?

How is Pensa Systems addressing the needs of its clients? What’s the Pensa Systems advantage?

The future of AI and data in retail? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: