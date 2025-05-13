eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

During his inaugural meeting with the College of Cardinals last Saturday, Pope Leo XIV expressed his dedication to continue the mission of Pope Francis. One aspect he highlighted was AI as a pressing ethical and societal issue, emphasizing its impact on workers and the challenge it brings in safeguarding human dignity.

Drawing parallels between industrial and digital revolutions

A native of Chicago, Robert Prevost — now Pope Leo XIV — shared that his choice of papal name was a deliberate tribute to Pope Leo XIII, who occupied the papal seat from 1878 until his death in 1903. During his tenure, he wrote an open letter to Catholics in 1891 called “Rerum Novarum” (“Of Revolutionary Change”), which addressed the Industrial Revolution’s destructive impact on workers’ lives.

Pope Leo XIV said on Saturday, “In our own day, the church offers to everyone the treasury of her social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the field of artificial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defense of human dignity, justice, and labor,” as reported by CNN.

The Vatican’s proactive engagement with AI ethics

This isn’t the first statement the Vatican has made about the social challenges presented by AI. In January, it released the “Antiqua et Nova,” a document outlining the ethical use of AI in warfare, healthcare, education, and the environment.

Concerned about the risks of unchecked AI development, Pope Francis made the document central to his call for ethical responsibility in technology, stressing that AI should complement, not replace, human intelligence and dignity.

In an effort to embrace AI’s potential to enhance the human experience, the Vatican worked with experts to create a digital version of St. Peter’s Basilica in 2023. Millions of Catholics who might never get the chance to visit Rome can now enjoy an immersive experience of the iconic edifice.

Carrying forward a legacy of service and simplicity

Reflecting on the example set by his predecessors, Pope Leo XIV spoke of the importance of humility, service, and steadfast faith.

“It has been clearly seen in the example of so many of my predecessors, and most recently by Pope Francis himself, with his example of complete dedication to service and to sober simplicity of life, his abandonment to God throughout his ministry and his serene trust at the moment of his return to the Father’s house,” Pope Leo told his cardinals.

“Let us take up this precious legacy and continue on the journey, inspired by the same hope that is born of faith.”

