eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

In advance of the upcoming 2025 Jubilee, the Vatican unveiled a digital twin of the iconic St. Peter’s Basilica this week that will provide an immersive experience for millions of people from around the world without having to visit Rome. It partnered with artificial intelligence leader Microsoft and Iconem, a French startup specializing in the digital conservation and preservation of heritage sites, to develop the 3D replica of the centuries-old basilica, a centerpiece of the Catholic faith constructed in 1506.

In 2023, a team of experts used cameras, laser scanners, and drones to collect 400,000 high-resolution images of St. Peter’s. The massive 20-petabyte amount of data collected over more than a month is equivalent to five million DVDs that, stacked atop one another, would reach up to 6,000 meters high. The team used cutting-edge AI technology to piece the images together into a realistic digital recreation of the basilica. The photos will also be used to identify parts of the structure needing repairs.

“It is literally one of the most technologically advanced and sophisticated projects of its kind that has ever been pursued,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said at a press conference unveiling the effort.

Using Technology to Connect History, Arts, and Religion

Microsoft has been working with the Vatican since Pope Francis called for the ethical use of AI and emerging technologies in 2018. The company previously created a 3D holographic model of Mont-Saint-Michel, a tidal island commune and abbey in France.

On an ordinary day, the Vatican sees about 50,000 visitors. More than 30 million pilgrims from across the world are expected to visit for Jubilee 2025, announced by Pope John Paul II in 2000. To accommodate those who can’t make the trip, the digital twin is accessible online to anyone who wants to visit.

The Vatican will deploy other AI-powered technologies and will launch a new website and app next month. The website will feature virtual views, streaming religious services, and podcasts of prayers and homilies. The app will offer real-time information about tourist itineraries and waiting lines at Vatican exhibits. Starting in January 2025, Microsoft will include the digital basilica in its game-based learning platform, Minecraft Education, so that students around the world can explore the historic site.

Pope Francis has been a staunch advocate of the ethical use of AI. He lauded the team for successfully applying modern technology to preserve the holy landmark and open it to the world, citing it as a positive use of AI that connects history, arts, and religious experiences.

Learn more about the technology behind digital twins and how they can be used for other applications in the enterprise.