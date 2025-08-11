eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A proposal to use artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of late actor Robin Williams has reignited a contentious debate around consent, legacy, and the ethical boundaries of generative AI.

Actor Matthew Lawrence suggests AI revival

In a recent interview, actor Matthew Lawrence floated the idea of using AI to revive Robin Williams’s voice, suggesting it could be used for smart assistants or interactive apps.

Lawrence, known for roles in “Boy Meets World” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” — which starred Williams — described the concept as a tribute. “Wouldn’t it be amazing to have Robin’s voice in your home, telling jokes, waking you up in the morning?” he said during the show. “AI could make that possible.”

The remark was not part of an announced project but framed as a speculative idea. However, it quickly drew attention online and from Williams’s family.

Zelda Williams responds: ‘Disturbing’

Zelda Williams, the daughter of Robin Williams and a director, took to social media to denounce the idea.

“This is disturbing,” she wrote on X. “My father explicitly said he never wanted his likeness or voice used without consent — during his life or after.”

This is not the first time Zelda Williams has spoken out on the misuse of AI. In 2023, during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, she publicly supported restrictions on AI-generated performances and synthetic actors.

The legal and ethical lines

Robin Williams’s estate has long maintained strict control over the actor’s image and legacy. In 2015, it was reported that Williams had placed a 25-year restriction in his will barring commercial use of his name, voice, or likeness until 2039.

Legal experts say that while AI recreations of deceased celebrities are increasingly feasible, they exist in a legal gray area unless covered explicitly by likeness rights or estate protections.

“Williams was ahead of his time in anticipating the risks of posthumous digital exploitation,” said entertainment attorney Sheila Hightower in a 2025 panel on AI in media. “And this case reminds us how easily lines can be crossed.”

AI and celebrity legacy: The next legal frontier

Generative AI’s ability to convincingly simulate voices and appearances has already triggered multiple lawsuits and high-profile disputes — from unauthorized AI voice ads featuring Tom Hanks to AI-generated music using the likeness of Drake and The Weeknd.

This incident adds another layer: the rights of the deceased. As AI continues to blur the lines between tribute and imitation, estate laws and content platforms may face mounting pressure to define what’s acceptable.

For now, the message from the Williams family is clear: Some voices aren’t meant to be reanimated — no matter how advanced the technology becomes.

