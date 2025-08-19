eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Buds3 FE, introducing a $149.99 pair of wireless earbuds with built-in Galaxy AI, improved active noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life. The new earbuds extend Samsung’s ongoing effort to push generative AI into its wearables, following earlier rollouts across foldables and midrange phones.

Part of a wider Galaxy AI rollout

The Buds3 FE join Samsung’s expanding array of Galaxy AI-enabled devices from smartphones to watches. Earlier this year, Samsung brought generative AI tools such as Object Eraser and Circle-to-Search into its midrange Galaxy A-series, showing that AI features were not limited to flagships.

By embedding Galaxy AI into earbuds, Samsung is signaling its intent to make conversational and translation features a baseline capability across its product ecosystem. The earbuds support Galaxy AI Interpreter for real-time translation, as well as voice activation for assistants such as Gemini and Bixby.

Competitive pressure on Apple and Google

At $149.99, the Galaxy Buds3 FE are priced directly against Apple’s AirPods and Google’s Pixel Buds. Samsung’s differentiator is the inclusion of built-in AI features like live translation and hands-free assistant access — functionality typically reserved for higher-priced products. This could put pressure on rivals to rethink how they position premium earbuds.

Evolving design and audio

The Buds3 FE inherit the “blade” stem design from the Buds 3 Pro, add silicone tips for better passive isolation, and use a six-microphone array for clearer calls. Larger drivers enhance bass and treble, while active noise cancellation and Crystal Clear Call technology improve sound performance in busy environments. Battery life ranges from 6 to 8.5 hours per charge, with up to 30 hours total when using the case.

User reactions and community buzz

On Samsung’s forums, early reactions mixed enthusiasm and skepticism. One commenter praised the design — “I think they look great in stealthy matte black!” — while another was more critical: “FE ‘Fan Edition’ is a refined version of regular model products… Great way to make extra profit if you’re a business LOL.”

Discussions on Reddit reflected a similar divide: excitement about flagship-level features at a lower price, coupled with concerns about whether Samsung is oversaturating its earbuds lineup.

Implications for the market

The launch of the Galaxy Buds3 FE suggests that Samsung is betting on AI becoming a standard feature in wearables, not just an optional extra in high-end devices. By lowering the cost of entry for Galaxy AI, the company is broadening access to tools like live translation and contextual assistance. This could shift consumer expectations across the industry, making AI integration a baseline requirement rather than a premium add-on.

For Apple and Google, the Buds3 FE represent competitive pressure to match or exceed these capabilities at similar price points. Apple has kept Siri-centric AirPods largely separate from its broader AI initiatives, while Google has yet to integrate its Gemini model into Pixel Buds in a meaningful way. If Samsung succeeds in making AI earbuds mainstream, rivals may be forced to accelerate their own roadmaps.

There are also implications for enterprise adoption. Consumer devices increasingly shape employee expectations at work, and the presence of real-time translation or AI-enabled transcription in a $149 earbud could blur the lines between consumer and business use cases. As companies navigate AI adoption policies, they may need to account for AI features built into everyday hardware carried by employees.

Availability and trade-in

The Galaxy Buds3 FE will be available starting September 4 through Samsung.com and select retailers. The US retail price for the earbuds will be $149.99, with a $30 trade-in incentive for eligible devices.

Key facts