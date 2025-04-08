eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Imagine asking your phone for fashion advice while staring at your closet or getting instant tips on how to organize a messy room just by pointing your camera. That’s exactly what Samsung’s latest AI update brings to the Galaxy S25 series, which began rolling out yesterday.

The company rolled out a free upgrade called Gemini Live, powered by Google’s AI, which lets your phone not only talk back to you but also virtually interpret what you’re looking at in real time.

“Together with Google, we are marking a bold step toward the future of mobile AI, delivering smarter interactions that are deeply in sync with how we live, work and communicate,” said Jay Kim, executive vice president and head of customer experience office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With this new visual capability, Galaxy S25 series brings next-generation AI experiences to life, setting new standards for how users engage with the world through their devices.”

How does real-time visual AI work?

The highlight of the update is real-time visual AI, which means your Galaxy S25 can now see what you see and respond instantly. All you have to do is press and hold the side button, point your camera, and start talking to Gemini Live. Here are examples of how you could use real-time visual AI.

Outfit picking: Point your camera at clothes, and Gemini Live can suggest combinations based on weather or occasion.

Point your camera at clothes, and Gemini Live can suggest combinations based on weather or occasion. Home organization: Staring at a cluttered shelf? The AI can recommend how to rearrange things.

Staring at a cluttered shelf? The AI can recommend how to rearrange things. Shopping help: Share your screen while browsing online stores, and it’ll give personalized style recommendations.

Samsung says the AI can respond conversationally, making it feel less like a robotic tool and more like a helpful companion.

Available now for Galaxy S25 users

For now, the update is rolling out exclusively to Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra devices. Samsung said more Galaxy models could receive it in the future but didn’t share release dates.

So, if you’re holding onto one of Samsung’s newest flagships, you now have a personal assistant that talks back and sees what you see.