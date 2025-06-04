eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Tesla has filed three new trademark applications for the phrase “Tesla Robotaxi,” taking another shot at securing a legal name for its much-anticipated autonomous ride-hailing service.

The filings, made on May 30, follow months of pushback from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which previously denied Tesla’s efforts to trademark more generic terms like “Robotaxi” and “Cybercab.”

Now, by attaching its brand directly to the term, Tesla hopes to overcome hurdles that have blocked earlier applications. The new applications aim to cover not only the cars but also the mobile app and the autonomous ride-hailing service.

Tesla first applied for the “Robotaxi” and “Cybercab” trademarks in October 2024, but both were met with challenges. According to TechCrunch, the USPTO responded by requesting more details about the term “Robotaxi” and outright rejected “Cybercab” due to a surge of similar applications from other companies, especially those using the word “Cyber.”

The USPTO was especially hesitant with “Robotaxi” because the term is already used widely by competitors like Waymo. A “nonfinal office action” was issued by the agency, requesting clarification and specifics before the application could proceed.

Trademarks beyond the Robotaxi

Tesla’s branding ambitions don’t stop at robotaxis. The company also has pending trademark applications for names such as “Robobus,” “Robus,” and “Cyberbus,” which reference future autonomous vans or shuttles.

During the 2024 Cybercab unveiling, Musk referred to a prototype van as the “Robovan.” However, that name may be off-limits as Estonian robotics company Starship Technologies already owns the trademark, TechCrunch reports.

Real-world testing begins in Austin

While the trademark process crawls forward, Tesla’s autonomous plans are moving full speed ahead, at least on the road.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that driverless Model Y vehicles are now operating in Austin, Texas; these tests began just days ago, weeks ahead of schedule. These tests mark a key milestone for the company, which is aiming to launch a small fleet of 10 robotaxis.

“For the past several days, Tesla has been testing self-driving Model Y cars (no one in driver’s seat) on Austin public streets with no incidents. A month ahead of schedule,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “Next month, first self-delivery from factory to customer.”

In an interview with CNBC, he explained that the rollout would start cautiously: “It’s prudent for us to start with a small number, confirm that things are going well, and then scale it up.”

If the Austin launch is successful, Tesla plans to expand its robotaxi service to Los Angeles and San Francisco, and possibly license its self-driving technology to other automakers.

Investors bet on Musk’s vision despite challenges

Tesla’s push into robotaxis comes as the company faces declining EV sales and political backlash over Musk’s controversial statements. Still, some investors remain optimistic: “We are a part of the ‘never bet against Musk’ crowd and a lot of what he said could come true at some point,” said Connor Mahoney of Mahoney Asset Management. “It could just be a matter of when.”