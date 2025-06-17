eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

President Donald Trump’s family unveiled the upcoming launch of a new wireless service called Trump Mobile. The service will be paired with a gold-accented Android smartphone called the T1 Phone, which is available to pre-order.

The President’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, announced the plan at a press conference held in Trump Tower, marking the 10th anniversary of their father’s first presidential bid.

What’s included in The 47 Plan

The inaugural 47 Plan will include unlimited talk, text, and data (throttled after 20 GB) for $47.45 per month — a price that references Trump’s roles as both the 45th and 47th president.

The plan will also include 24-hour telemedicine, including virtual medical care, mental health support, and the ability to order prescription medications. Customers will also get roadside assistance, mobile device protection, and international calling to more than 100 countries.

Trump Jr. said they were building something for “people who have been underserved,” and to “make sure that real Americans could get true value from their mobile carriers.” The plan requires no contracts or credit checks.

Doubts about telecom relationships

Trump Mobile will operate as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) using Liberty Mobile, a lesser-known MVNO platform; this means it will purchase access to existing infrastructure at wholesale from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Customers can either use their current phones or buy the T1 device, which is set to start shipping in September.

“This latest move raises more questions than answers,” said Paolo Pescatore, TMT analyst at PP Foresight, per Reuters. “As always the devil is in the details, given that it is unclear around the actual commercial relationship with the telecom players and so forth.”

Specs and price for the T1 Phone

Technical details about the T1 Phone include that it has:

A 6.8-inch AMOLED screen

A 120Hz refresh rate

A front camera and three rear cameras

Fingerprint sensor

AI Face Unlock

Skeptics doubt the optimistic price tag of just $499, considering that US-assembled iPhones, for example, might sell for around $3,500.

Blurring the line between office and enterprise

While Trump has tried to avoid conflicts of interest by placing his business interests in a trust managed by his children, as head of the trust, these enterprises will ultimately benefit him financially. A recent financial disclosure released last Friday showed that the president received over $600 million in 2024 income from crypto projects, golf clubs, NFTs, and licensing deals alone.

“No one who has been paying attention could miss that President Trump considers the presidency a vehicle to grow his family’s wealth,” said Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig, as quoted by Reuters. “Maybe this example will help more come to see this undeniable truth.”

The Trump Mobile website is already accepting subscribers, with the phone’s launch timed to coincide with the fall campaign season.