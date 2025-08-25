Latest News
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

YouTube Admits to Secretly Using AI on Videos Without Creators’ Consent

thumbnail YouTube Admits to Secretly Using AI on Videos Without Creators’ Consent

Photo by NordWood Themes on Unsplash

Written By
thumbnail J.R. Johnivan
J.R. Johnivan
Aug 25, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

YouTube has confirmed it is using AI to enhance some videos without notifying the creators who uploaded them. The company has not committed to stopping the practice or giving users a choice.

The admission follows accusations that first surfaced in June 2025, when YouTube creators began reporting unexplained changes to their videos.

How is YouTube using AI to enhance videos?

Rene Ritchie, creator liaison with YouTube, explained the platform’s usage of AI in a recent X post:

“We’re running an experiment on select YouTube Shorts that uses traditional machine learning technology to unblur, denoise, and improve clarity in videos during processing (similar to what a modern smartphone does when you record a video). YouTube is always working on ways to provide the best video quality and experience possible, and will continue to take creator and viewer feedback into consideration as we iterate and improve on these features.”

For many, Ritchie’s comparison with smartphone AI falls a little flat. If a creator chooses to use the native AI features in their device while recording video, then that’s their choice; however, creators currently don’t have any say when, or if, YouTube adds its own AI enhancements.

What videos are affected?

According to the confirmed reports thus far and Ritchie’s post, it appears that YouTube’s AI enhancements are only aimed at YouTube Shorts, which are short-form videos that are a maximum of 180 seconds. Other than that, it’s not clear what kind of criteria, if any, are used by YouTube to determine which videos receive AI treatment.

Two musicians, Rick Beato and Rhett Shull, have reported issues on their own channels. Other content creators have also noticed subtle AI enhancements on some of their recent videos.

It’s possible that some videos are being enhanced so subtly that they just haven’t been noticed by the original creators or their viewers. If that’s the case, we could see many more AI-enhanced videos coming to light in the following weeks.

What’s at stake for content creators?

Many creators see their videos as more than just simple entertainment; depending on the channel, they could be educational, journalistic, or artistic. Altering these videos without their permission not only risks a loss of trust between creators and the platform, but it could spark ethical or legal concerns regarding ownership, authenticity, and creative rights.

Read our coverage about YouTube’s recent message to creators that AI-generated content is fine, as long as it’s “authentic.”

thumbnail J.R. Johnivan

J.R. Johnivan is a 17-year veteran whose writing is focused on innovation and technology, including IT, computer networking, security, cloud computing, staffing, human resources, real estate, sports, entertainment, and more.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail Attorneys General Pen Open Letter to AI Chatbot Developers: ‘Don’t Hurt Kids’
Latest News
Attorneys General Pen Open Letter to AI Chatbot Developers: ‘Don’t Hurt Kids’
Fiona Jackson
Aug 26, 2025
thumbnail Goldman Sachs: AI’s Job Hit Will Be Brief as Productivity Rises
Latest News
Goldman Sachs: AI’s Job Hit Will Be Brief as Productivity Rises
Grant Harvey
Aug 25, 2025
thumbnail Adobe Reinvents the PDF With Acrobat Studio
Latest News
Adobe Reinvents the PDF With Acrobat Studio
Grant Harvey
Aug 25, 2025
thumbnail Grok AI’s Share Feature Exposed Thousands of User Chats on Google
Latest News
Grok AI’s Share Feature Exposed Thousands of User Chats on Google
Aminu Abdullahi
Aug 23, 2025
eWeek Logo

eWeek has the latest technology news and analysis, buying guides, and product reviews for IT professionals and technology buyers. The site's focus is on innovative solutions and covering in-depth technical content. eWeek stays on the cutting edge of technology news and IT trends through interviews and expert analysis. Gain insight from top innovators and thought leaders in the fields of IT, business, enterprise software, startups, and more.

facebook
linkedin
youtube
rss
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Latest News Artificial Intelligence Video Big Data & Analytics Cloud Networking

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information