Using the X platform (formerly Twitter), a group of industry experts will discuss the key issues involved with AI and cybersecurity.

Join eWeek at 2 PM Eastern/11 AM Pacific on Tuesday, November 19, for a lively, in-depth discussion of the evolving relationship between AI and cybersecurity as eWeek Senior Editor James Maguire moderates our next monthly TweetChat on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

A panel of industry experts will discuss the complex factors involved with incorporating AI with cybersecurity, including challenges and practical solutions, staffing issues, and the future of AI and security. Our aim is to offer thought leadership that enables companies to build a more secure infrastructure using artificial intelligence.

See below for the resources you need to participate in the eWeek TweetChat.

Expert Panelists

The list of experts for this month’s TweetChat currently includes the following:

Evan Kirstel, Chief Digital Evangelist, eVIRa Health

Bernard Golden, Executive Technical Advisor, VMware

Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable

James Maguire, Senior Editor, eWeek [moderator]

Please check back for additional expert guests.

TweetChat Questions: AI and Cybersecurity

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following:

Here in late 2024, what’s the current level of artificial intelligence adoption in enterprise cybersecurity? Nascent, fully mainstream? What key trends are driving the adoption of AI in cybersecurity? What are the biggest challenges facing security and AI? Cost, staff training? How do you recommend addressing these AI-related cybersecurity challenges? What Best Practices advice would you give companies to more effectively deploy AI in their security infrastructure? What about artificial intelligence and security staff? Will companies require less security staff due to AI’s support? How do you sense that is AI changing the hacker community? That is, will AI ever enable companies to be fully safe from hacking? Let’s look ahead: what enduring challenges will AI-based cybersecurity deployments continue to face in the future? Also about the future: Your best advice to help companies prepare for the future of AI and cybersecurity? A last Big Thought about AI and cybersecurity — what else should managers/buyers/providers know about this emerging sector?

How to Participate in the TweetChat

The chat begins promptly at 2 PM Eastern/11 AM Pacific on November 19. To participate:

Open X in your browser. You’ll use this browser to post your replies to the moderator’s questions.

Open X in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: You must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by the TweetChat panel of experts.

That’s it—you’re ready to go. Be ready at 2 PM Eastern/11 AM Pacific to take part. Note that there is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eweekchat column.

TweetChat Schedule for 2024*

September 17: The Future of Cloud Computing

October 22: How to Get the Most from Your Data

November 19: Cybersecurity and AI: Challenges and Solutions

December 10: Tech Predictions for 2025

*All topics subject to change