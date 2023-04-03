How is cloud data security enhanced by confidential computing?

I spoke with Anand Kashyap, CEO of Fortanix, about how cloud data security is enhanced by confidential computing, which uses hardware for an extra layer of security.

As you survey the cloud security challenges, what are the key trends affecting this sector in 2023?

How can companies improve their cloud – and multicloud – data security?

How is Fortanix addressing the cloud data security needs of its clients? What’s distinct about the company’s approach?

The future of cloud data security? The future appears more challenging because hackers are now using AI.

