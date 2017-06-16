New Tails 3.0 Privacy-Focused Linux Based on Debian 9 Stretch
A major new release of Tails Linux debuted on June 13, providing users with updated features and improved security. TAILS is an acronym for The Amnesic Incognito Live System, which is a privacy focused Linux distribution loaded with tools to help keep users stay somewhat anonymous on the internet. Tails first rose to prominence in 2013 as the Linux distribution used by U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden. The new Tails 3.0 is a a major milestone thanks to the fact that distribution has now been re-built on top of the Debian 9 Stretch Linux distribution code. Tails 3.0 drops support for older 32-bit systems in an effort to provide stronger security controls. This slide show examines key features of the Tails 3.0 release.
Tails 3.0 is Based on Debian 9 Stretch
The new Tails 3 release is based on the upstream Debian 9 Linux distribution code-named 'Stretch'.
Tails Greeter Updates the Startup Experience
The first new thing that users will notice with Tails 3 is the updated startup screen, known as the Tails Greeter. The new version of Tails Greeter provides users with the default options for running the operating system.
MAC Address Spoofing is Default
Media Access Control (MAC) addresses are present on most modern devices and can be used to identify users. One of the default features that the Tails Greeter now exposes is that MAC Address spoofing is on by default enabling Tails help to protect users privacy.
The GNOME Desktop Has Updated Black Theme
Users will also notice the new default black theme for the open-source GNOME desktop environment that has been adopted for the Tails 3.0 release.
Tails 3 Only Runs on 64-bit Systems
Tails 3.0 no longer supports older 32-bit systems and the Linux distribution will only run on 64-bit systems, which provide stronger security capabilities.
Updated Tor Browser
The Tor Browser included in Tails has been updated to version 7.0.1, providing users with a Mozilla Firefox-based browser that is directly integrated with the Tor anonymizer network.
Tails Fixes Security Vulnerabilities
Tails 3.0 is also a security update and fixes updates multiple tools and software packages for security vulnerabilities.