AI 3D Generators are powerful tools for creating 3D models and animations. Discover the 10 best AI 3D Generators for 2023 and explore their features.

AI 3D model generators use artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms to create three-dimensional (3D) models from a wide variety of inputs, including text, images and video. There are several techniques for AI 3D model generators:

The AI text-to-3D model allows you to generate 3D models from text descriptions. This is useful in fields like architecture, design, or gaming. Image-to-3D models: This technique allows the AI system to convert a 2D image into a fully realized 3D model. Professionals in industries like computer vision, virtual reality, and entertainment favor this method.

We reviewed the best AI 3D generators across various categories, including texts, images and videos. We analyzed each tool’s pricing, key features and capabilities, as well as their pros and cons, to help you determine the best solution for your needs.

Best AI 3D generators: Comparison chart

Here is a feature summary of the top-tier AI 3D generators.

Best for Text-to-3D Image-to-3D Video-to-3D Free plan Starting price Meshcapade e-commerce ready models Yes Yes No No €600 per year Masterpiece X Ease of use Yes No No Yes $10.99 per month NeROIC Capturing high-quality geometry and appearance properties No Yes Limited Yes Free to use DPT Depth 3D scene reconstruction in real-time No Yes No Yes $9 per month Ponzu Developers and designers Yes No No Yes Free to use Spline Collaboration and team projects Yes No No Yes $9 per month 3DFY.ai Gaming and architecture Yes Limited No Yes $20 per month Sloyd Customization Yes No No Yes Free to use Deep Motion Full body marker tracking No No Yes Yes $15 per month Rokoko Vision Real-time full-body motion capture No No Yes Yes $25 per month

Please note: all rating are based on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best.



Meshcapade: Best for generating e-commerce ready models

Overall rating: 2.80

Cost: 2.0

Feature set: 4.5

Ease of use: 2.0

Quality of output: 2.5

Support: 2.0

Meshcapade is a 3D generator tool that uses advanced algorithms to generate 3D models based on user inputs and preferences. Meshcapade uses a skinned multi-person linear model (SMPL) to power its creation tool, allowing you to recreate the human body in detail. The platform can create realistic 3D avatars of humans from various data sources, including photos, videos, body measurements, 3D scans, motion capture and text.

The generated 3D models – which use artificial intelligence – can be used for various purposes like virtual reality, video games, 3D printing, and architectural visualization.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Easy to use with a user-friendly interface. Still in the Beta phase. Exceptional accuracy. Confusing pricing model.

Pricing

Pricing for this tool varied based on the package and features chosen. A free 30-day trial license is also available for some models. To give you an idea of how much this product costs, we will list some of its pricing offerings.

Meshcapade Body Models (SMPL)

SMPL Micro (billed yearly) SME (billed yearly) Enterprise Commercial use €5,000 €25,000 Quote-based R&D €1,500 €7,500 Quote-based MANO Commercial use €2,000 €10,000 Quote-based R&D €600 €3,000 Quote-based

The Meshcapade avatar tech product line starts at €600 per year for the R&D plans, while the commercial use plans start at €2,000 per year. Keep in mind that your actual price may vary based on your needs.

Features

Compatible with game engines and graphics applications.

SMPL is compatible with deep learning architectures.

Ability to generate e-commerce ready models.

Masterpiece X: Best for ease of use

Overall rating: 4.3

Cost: 5.0

Feature set: 4.5

Ease of use: 5.0

Quality of output: 2.5

Support: 3.0

Masterpiece X is an AI text-to-3D generator that enables you to create assets with mesh, textures, and animations. Masterpiece is a straightforward and user-friendly tool designed to make 3D asset creation accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of expertise. With Masterpiece, you can simply describe the object or scene you have in mind using natural language, and the AI will generate a 3D model based on your description. You can specify details such as the shape, size, colors, textures, and even the desired animations.

Masterpiece assets are compatible with industry-standard game engines and popular apps like: Unity, Unreal Engine and Blender.

To use this tool, select a model type (object, animal or human), add shape details, as well as color details, choose your animation details and click on generate 3D models.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Ability to animate human models. Building and landscape may generate poorly. Has a library of 100+ models. Facts and process-based output can be improved. Easy to use and fast response time

Pricing

When you sign up to use Masterpiece, they give you 250 credits for free. If you need more credits, subscribe to their paid plan. Masterpiece offers on-demand credit packs as well as month-to-month plans. The on-demand credit packs start at $14.99 for 750 credits. The monthly plans are as follows.

750 credits: $10.99 per month.

$10.99 per month. 1500 credits: $19.99 per month.

$19.99 per month. 3000 credits: $36.99 per month.

Features

Functional 3-D models and animation generation.

Natural language processing technology.

Export your creation to .GLB format.

Its storage capability allows you to upload and store files to your private assets.

Supported file types include FBX, OBJ, STL, GLB and GLTF.

NeROIC: Best for capturing high-quality geometry and appearance properties

Overall rating: 3.25

Cost: 5.0

Feature set: 3.25

Ease of use: 3.5

Quality of output: 2.5

Support: 1.0

NeROIC (Neural Rendering of Objects from Online Image Collections) is an AI-based technology that can generate 3D models from 2D images. It can also create a 3D scene from a video. NeROIC’s model uses images of objects taken under different conditions and improves the accuracy of these images by optimizing the geometry of scanned objects and adjusting the camera angles.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Feature-rich and comprehensive. Limited product information. Customizable. Steep learning curve for beginners.

Pricing

Free to use.

Features

Image-to-3D and video-to-3D.

It solves the material properties (including Albedo, Specularity and Roughness maps) and surface normal of the captured object.

DPT Depth Estimation: Best for 3D scene reconstruction in real-time

Overall rating: 2.15

Cost: 5.0

Feature set: 1.75

Ease of use: 2.0

Quality of output: 1.25

Support: 0

DPT Depth Estimation is an image-to-3D generator that uses deep convolutional network architecture to estimate the depth map of an input image. It captures the depth of an image and then uses 3D Point Cloud to create a 3D object with high accuracy, allowing you to perform tasks such as 3D mesh reconstruction.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Wide range of applications. The accuracy of DPT Depth Estimation relies on the availability and quality of training data. It’s easy to train on large datasets, allowing it to work even with complex scenes.

Pricing

You can upload an input image for free and receive predicted depth and 3D mesh reconstruction results. Though Hugging Face allows you to demo the DPT Depth Estimation model for free, they also have a pricing plan that gives you access to a wide range of AI models and features.

HF Hub: Free forever.

Free forever. Pro Account: $9 per month.

$9 per month. Enterprise Hub: $20 per user per month.

$20 per user per month. Spaces Hardware: $0.05 per hour.

$0.05 per hour. Inference Endpoints: $0.06 per hour

Features

Uses a deep convolutional network.

3D Point Cloud generation.

Support real-time 3D scene reconstruction.

Ponzu: Best for developers and designers

Overall rating: 3.25

Cost: 5.0

Feature set: 2.4

Ease of use: 2.0

Quality of output: 2.0

Support: 4.0

Ponzu is an easy-to-use AI texture generator that creates high-quality 3D models for various applications. Ponzu has an intuitive user interface; the first thing you will see when you launch the website is a text box where you can input your prompt for the texture you want to generate.

Below the text box is a drop-down with 10 texture options, including photorealistic, art nouveau, toon and cyberpunk. Ponzu is particularly useful for game developers, visual effects artists, architects, and designers who need realistic and diverse textures for their projects.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Versatile applications. It sometimes outputs a “Failed to fetch” error. Customizable options.

Pricing

Ponzu is free to use.

Features

AI texture generation.

Users can further customize the generated textures by adjusting parameters like ambient and directional light, metalness, reflectivity and roughness.

It allows you to adjust the specular and diffuse lighting based on your needs.

Spline: Best for collaboration and team projects

Image: Spline

Overall rating: 3.93

Cost: 1.0

Feature set: 3.75

Ease of use: 5.0

Quality of output: 2.5

Support: 2.0

Spline is a web-based 3D AI art generator that allows you to create 3D text, interactive 3D experience, 3D mockups, game controls and physics, as well as 3D character design. Spine enables you to create 3D objects and provides features to edit the materials of these objects, add interactivity, such as animations, and export them in various formats.

Spline is big on collaboration, allowing you to work with your team in real time and set individual permissions.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Drag and drop capability. Spline free plan lacks export for iOS AR (USDZ) capability. It allows you to create real-time physics simulations and interactions. Steep learning curve. Extensive template options. Real-time collaboration.

Pricing

Basic: Free for one team project, up to two team files and two editors per team and personal file.

Free for one team project, up to two team files and two editors per team and personal file. Super: $7 per month, billed annually, or $9 per month, billed per month.

$7 per month, billed annually, or $9 per month, billed per month. Super team: $9 per editor per month, billed annually, or $12 per month, billed monthly.

Features

Generate textures with AI.

Import videos and create video layers and video events.

Image, Video, and 3D Exports.

Export your design as an image (JPG/PNG), video file (MP4/GIF), or 3D export (GLTF/USDZ).

3D modeling and animation.

3DFY AI: Best for gaming and architecture

Overall rating: 3.60

Cost: 3.0

Feature set: 4.5

Ease of use: 5.0

Quality of output: 2.5

Support: 1.0

The main objective of 3DFY AI is to eliminate the need for human labor in developing 3D content through automation, allowing you to generate high-quality 3D models faster and more efficiently. 3DFY AI has eight categories, including lamps, sofas, tables, ottomans, cutlery, swords, shields, and axes. To create a 3D model, select a category and enter your prompt in the text box; 3DFY AI will generate a 3D model based on your input.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Easy to use. The generated model will only be available on the My Models page for 72 hours after generation. Offer quality 3D models in a short time. Limited to specific categories.

Pricing

3DFY.ai pricing uses a credit system and has two types of credits: Generation credits and download credits.

Generation credits allow you to generate one 3D model per prompt.

Download credits enable you to download one 3D model.

When you sign up on 3DFY.ai, you will receive 10 free credits to generate 3D models, but you’ll have to buy credits to download a model.

With 3DFY.ai, you can either choose to buy models and only pay for the number of credits you need one time or subscribe to a month-to-month or annual model.

The pay-per-need basis model has a $5 flat rate per model download. This means that one download, 10 generations, will cost you $5, while two downloads, 20 generations, will cost you $20.

For the subscription plan:

5 downloads and 30 generations cost $15 per month when billed annually or $20 per month when billed monthly.

40 downloads and 400 generations cost $80 per month when billed annually or $110 per month when billed monthly. For the month-to-month plan, your generation credits will be reduced to 250 per month, not 400.

100 downloads and 700 generations cost $175 per month when billed annually or $225 per month when billed monthly.

Features

Supported file formats include .glb, .fbx, or .blend format.

AI-powered text-to-3D generation.

Adjustable texture and mesh quality.

Sloyd: Best for customization

Overall rating: 3.66

Cost: 5.0

Feature set: 2.4

Ease of use: 5.0

Quality of output: 2.5

Support: 3.0

Sloyd is a 3D modeling platform that allows you to create props, weapons, collectibles, and architectural assets. To use this tool, select from the available category or enter a prompt in the text box. Currently, Sloyd doesn’t support creating people, animals, cars, and scenes 3D models. Sloyd is primarily focused on creating objects rather than complex scenes or living creatures and is favored by game developers, architects, and artists.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons It supports the generation of props, weapons, collectibles, and architectural assets. Sloyd cannot generate human assets. Export options. Requires extra manual input from users. Easy customization.

Pricing

Sloyd is a free tool.

Features

Extensive library of generators.

The models are UV-deployed and optimized for real-time use.

Sloyd also has an SDK for real-time generation within game engines.

DeepMotion: Best for full-body marker tracking

Image: DeepMotion

Overall rating: 3.43

Cost: 5.0

Feature set: 3.0

Ease of use: 5.0

Quality of output: 1.25

Support: 1.0

DeepMotion is a video-to-3D generator that allows you to create dynamic and realistic physics-based animations. The platform enables you to make and simulate lifelike and interactive character animations, including full-body motion capture and simulation of physical interactions.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Physics simulation. Freemium plans are only available for personal and non-commercial use. Hand-to-ground contact. Motion smoothing feature is only available to professional and studio plan users. Motion smoothing.

Pricing

Free: No charge for up to 60 credits per month.

No charge for up to 60 credits per month. Starter: $9 per month, paid annually or $15 month-to-month. Up to 180 credits per month.

$9 per month, paid annually or $15 month-to-month. Up to 180 credits per month. Innovator: $17 per month, paid annually or $48 month-to-month. Up to 480 credits per month.

$17 per month, paid annually or $48 month-to-month. Up to 480 credits per month. Professional: $39 per month, paid annually or $117 month-to-month. Up to 1500 credits per month.

$39 per month, paid annually or $117 month-to-month. Up to 1500 credits per month. Studio: $83 per month, paid annually or $300 month-to-month. Unlimited credits per month.

Features

Support multiple output formats, including fbx, bvh, glb, dmpe, mp4, jpg, png and gif.

Track basic facial expressions and hand gestures.

Full body marker tracking, which includes face tracking, hand tracking and multi-person tracking.

Foot locking capability.

Rokoko Vision: Best for real-time full-body motion capture

Overall rating: 3.80

Cost: 5.0

Feature set: 4.5

Ease of use: 2.0

Quality of output: 5.0

Support: 3.0

Rokoko Vision is a video-to-3D AI generator. Rokoko is a technology company that specializes in motion capture technology. They have developed a range of products and software solutions for motion capture, including the SmartSuit Pro II, a full-body motion capture suit that captures your body’s motion and streams the data over WiFi in real-time to your digital characters.

Rokoko has a free version – Rokoko Vision – that allows beginner creators and enthusiasts to record and preview their motion capture data, as well as manage and export the captured animations.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Live stream to Unreal, Blender and Maya. Free plan has limited support. Real-time retargeting. Rokoko’s starter plan lacks live stream capability.

Pricing

Rokoko Vision is available in free (Single-cam) and paid (Dual-cam) versions. The Single-cam is completely free to use, while the Dual-cam offers a 14-day free trial, then $240 per year afterward.

Rokoko pricing plans:

Starter: Free forever for indie creators.

Free forever for indie creators. Plus: For small studios. The annual commitment costs $20 per month, while the month-to-month commitment costs $25.

For small studios. The annual commitment costs $20 per month, while the month-to-month commitment costs $25. Pro: For medium sized teams. The annual commitment costs $50 per month, while the month-to-month commitment costs $60.

For medium sized teams. The annual commitment costs $50 per month, while the month-to-month commitment costs $60. Pro: For large enterprises. Custom quote.

Features

Users can export files to .FBX or .BVH.

Integration with popular animation software such as Unity, Unreal Engine, Autodesk Maya, and Blender.

Full-body motion capture.

You can import and retarget custom characters.

Key features of best AI 3D generators

Compatibility with various file formats

Integration with industry-standard file formats (such as OBJ, FBX, or GLTF) is important for seamless collaboration with other 3D modeling and rendering tools. This ensures that generated models can be easily imported and used in various workflows.

Speed and efficiency

Generating 3D models can be a computationally intensive task. Therefore, the AI 3D generator you choose should have optimized algorithms and efficient processing capabilities to produce results quickly.

Realistic rendering

When shopping for AI 3D generator for your organization, look for a tool that can produce highly realistic and detailed 3D models. This includes accurate lighting, shadows, textures, and overall visual appearance. This is essential for creating lifelike and visually appealing virtual environments.

Customizability

The ability to customize and fine-tune generated 3D models is a valuable feature. You should be able to adjust various parameters and properties to achieve the desired output.

How to choose the best AI 3D generator for your business

Realize that all AI 3D generators do not function the same way, and the best option for you and your business depends on your needs and preferences. Some companies may need a text-to-3D generator, while image-to-3D or video-to-3D generators may be more relevant for others.

Even when you know the type of 3D generator you need, you must ensure that the tool you choose offers your desired features and capabilities. For instance, Meshcapade and Sloyd are both text-to-3D generators. However, Meshcapade can generate human assets while Sloyd is incapable of doing that; Sloyd’s strengths lie in generating objects like weapons, collectibles and architectural assets.

To select the best AI 3D generator for your organization, you must first define business needs — compare your needs with the offerings of various AI 3D software providers and determine which aligns most with your requirements.

How we evaluated the best AI 3D generators

To write this review, we analyzed the best AI 3D generators based on five key day points, including cost, feature set, ease of use, quality of output and support. We collected primary product data from the vendors’ websites, including information on pricing, features and customer support. Where possible, we conducted hands-on testing of each generator to evaluate their performance.

Cost – 20%

We evaluated each AI 3D generator pricing structure. We checked for the availability of a free trial or free forever plan to enable us to test the platform. We ranked each vendor based on their availability of free trial, low cost subscription and pricing visibility.

Feature set – 30%

The feature set carried the most weight – 30%. We assessed the range of features offered by each AI 3D generator. We considered who the solution caters to, whether for professional users or beginners. We also checked for the availability of real time collaboration feature, access to library/database of digital content and motion capture technology. We ranked each vendor based on the comprehensiveness of their feature set.

Ease of use – 25%

We assessed the user interface and user experience of each AI 3D generator. We considered how easy it was to navigate and understand the platform.

We also analyzed users’ feedback on reputable review sites to learn about current and past users’ experiences with the tools. This information enabled us to gauge each tool’s strengths and weaknesses, quality of support and the overall usability of the product.

Quality of output – 10%

We also assessed the quality of the output generated by each AI 3D generator. In addition to our evaluation of the level of detail, accuracy and precision in the 3D models produced, we looked at factors such as the ability to generate fully functional 3D models and also checked if the tool renders a live video stream.

Support – 15%

We looked at the level of customer support provided by each AI 3D generator vendor. We considered factors such as the availability of customer support channels (e.g., live chat, email, phone), response times, and overall customer satisfaction with the support received. The availability of tutorials or documentation to help users navigate and utilize the software was also a major point of consideration.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is the AI generator free?

Most AI generator offer a free plan. Nine out of the ten tools we reviewed offers a free plan.

What is the best AI 3D generator available?

There is no one size-fits-all in when it comes to selecting the best AI 3D generator. The best one for you will depend on factors unique to you such as your organization size, and the type of file you want to create a 3D model for. That said, the above list include the best AI 3D generator for various users and use cases.

How to make 3D design with AI?

You can create your 3D designing by typing a text prompt or uploading and image or video to the AI 3D generator.

Bottom Line: Best AI 3D Generators

Before AI 3D generators became commonplace, those looking to create 3D designs had to use 3D software like Autodesk Maya, Blender or Adobe Substance 3D Designer to create the 3D models. Unlike AI 3D generators, not everyone can use traditional 3D software, as it requires specialized knowledge. AI 3D generators are revolutionizing and democratizing access to 3D designs by allowing anyone, regardless of their technical skills, to create stunning 3D designs with ease.

Whether you are a business professional, tech enthusiast, game developer, graphic designer, or just an interested party, AI 3D generators can help you create 3D designs in a fraction of the time and effort compared to traditional methods.

