Artificial intelligence call center software can improve customer service, reduce costs and maximize efficiency. Find the best AI call center software and tools.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) call center software and tools are increasingly popular as businesses realize that AI can dramatically boost call center functionality.

AI call center tools are designed to monitor agents’ interactions with customers, analyze customer sentiments, and provide recommendations to help resolve your patrons’ issues. This AI software reduces customer wait times and improves response quality, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

We compiled the best AI call center software solutions – among the hundreds on the market – to help you find the most suitable AI tool for your business. See our picks for the best AI call center software, including their core features, pros and cons, pricing, and best use cases.

Top AI Call Center Software and Tools: Comparison Chart

Here is a head-to-head feature summary of the best AI contact center software and tools.

Best for Top features Ease of use Starting price Hubspot Sales and customer service teams already using HubSpot CRM Conversation intelligence

Offers up to 5,000 canned snippets Moderate $20 per month Freshworks Providing omnichannel support Route calls to voicemail

Segment calls with multi-level IVR

Freshdesk’s Freddy AI offers real-time engagement Moderate $35 per agent per month RingCentral Multi-channel communication Support voice, video, and over 20 digital and social channels

Advanced IVR, omnichannel interaction designer

Call, screen, and digital recordings Moderate $30 per user per month Nextiva Handling voluminous calls Inbound or outbound call recording, including a caller’s IVR speech input

Interactive voice response

Reporting and analytics Easy to use $30.95 per user per month Talkdesk Customer service automation Real-time sensors and automation

Generative AI-powered analysis and automation

Automatic call distributor Easy to use $75 per user per month Five9 Workforce management Omnichannel contact handling

Call tracking capability

Integrated workforce management Moderate $149 per month Dialpad Sentiment analysis and real-time transcription and insights Silent monitoring, whisper coaching, barge-in

Real-time recommendations

Predictive CSAT

AI-powered call and voicemail transcriptions Moderate $95 per user per month CloudTalk Organizations with complex call center needs Smart detection of resolved missed calls

Ad-hoc tagging

Agent reporting Moderate $25 per user per month, billed annually Twilio Programmable communications It lets you build and manage cross‑channel conversations on SMS, WhatsApp, Chat, and MMS

Real‑time reporting and insights Complex Pay-as-you-go

Hubspot: Best for Sales and Customer Service Teams Already Using HubSpot CRM

HubSpot, the renowned CRM platform offering sales, marketing, and customer service solutions, also provides conversational intelligence tools as part of its Sales Hub software. HubSpot’s Conversation Intelligence platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze and provide insights on sales conversations. It records and transcribes sales calls, meetings, and other interactions and then uses AI to analyze the conversations for key insights such as sentiment analysis and other metrics.

This AI tool helps you track and improve sales interactions, understand customer sentiment, identify common objections or pain points, and provide coaching and training opportunities for sales teams. It captures voice data in HubSpot Smart CRM and provides feedback and analysis on sales conversations, allowing sales reps and their managers to gain insights into the effectiveness of sales calls and identify areas for improvement.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Smooth integration with HubSpot CRM Small plans have limited functionalities Provides real-time coaching suggestions High-end plans are somewhat pricey Predictive lead scoring

Pricing

HubSpot Sales Hub for individuals and small teams:

Free tools

Starter: $20 monthly, month-to-month, or $216 yearly. Includes 2 paid users. Additional user costs $9 per month.

$20 monthly, month-to-month, or $216 yearly. Includes 2 paid users. Additional user costs $9 per month. Professional: Starts at $500 month-to-month or $5,400 per year. Includes 5 paid users. Additional user costs $90 per month.

HubSpot Sales Hub for business and enterprise:

Professionals: Starts at $500 month-to-month or $5,400 per year. Includes 5 paid users. Additional user costs $90 per month.

Starts at $500 month-to-month or $5,400 per year. Includes 5 paid users. Additional user costs $90 per month. Enterprise: Starts at $18,000 per year. Includes 10 paid users. Additional user costs $150 per month.

Features

Conversation routing capability.

Coaching and reporting.

Conversation Intelligence.

Offers up to 5,000 canned snippets.

Record and transcribe every call automatically.

To find additional AI tools that could support your business, read our guide: Top Generative AI Apps and Tools

Freshworks: Best for Providing Omnichannel Support

Businesses looking to engage with customers via various channels may find Freshworks beneficial, as the platform lets companies communicate and interact with their customers through multiple channels, including email, phone, chat, social media, and more.

Freshworks offers AI-charged call center management software called Freshcaller. The platform enables businesses to set up and manage their telephony system in the cloud. It provides features such as IVR (Interactive Voice Response), call routing, call recording, voicemail, analytics, and integrations with other Freshworks products and third-party applications.

Freshcaller allows businesses to route incoming calls to the right agents based on various criteria, such as availability, skills, or language. It offers real-time call monitoring and analytics to track call volume, agent performance, and customer satisfaction.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Integration with over 1,000 third-party services Rigid customization Users applaud its user-friendly interface Costs can add up for low-budget companies with many agents Feature-rich Free plan available

Pricing

14-day free trial available.

Growth: $35 per agent per month or $348 per agent per year.

$35 per agent per month or $348 per agent per year. Pro: $83 per agent per month or $828 per agent per year.

$83 per agent per month or $828 per agent per year. Enterprise: $131 per agent per month or $1,308 per agent per year.

Features

Route calls to voicemail.

Segment calls with multi-level IVR.

Omnichannel support — web widget, email, and messaging channels like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, LINE, and Google’s Business Messenger.

Self-service capabilities, including chatbots, multilingual knowledge base, article versioning, and complete portal customization.

Freshdesk’s Freddy AI offers real-time engagement.

RingCentral: Best for Multi-Channel Communication

RingCentral offers a full multi-channel approach: its unified platform integrates voice, video, team messaging, and collaboration features in one solution, eliminating the need for multiple communication apps. RingCentral also includes features like call management, auto-attendants, call forwarding, and voicemail, making it a comprehensive communication tool for businesses of all sizes.

Through its RingCX platform, RingCentral offers AI-powered agent assistance and lets you leverage AI-generated summaries and transcripts for reduced post-call work. You can also manage inbound and outbound conversations using voice, video, and 20+ digital channels such as the web, social media, and messaging apps.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Real-time quality-of-service analytics and alerts Customer support can be improved Provides options for voice, fax, text, and virtual calls Some users reported slow load time Extensive integrations available Includes business or toll-free number

Pricing

RingCentral pricing varies from product to product. The company’s plans and pricing for phone systems differ from those of contact center, video, events, and revenue intelligence software. Below is the pricing information for RingCentral phone systems and contact center.

Phone Systems:

Core: $30 per user per month or $240 per user per year.

$30 per user per month or $240 per user per year. Advanced: $35 per user per month or $300 per user per year.

$35 per user per month or $300 per user per year. Ultra: $45 per user per month or $420 per user per year.

Contact center:

RingCX powered by RingSense AI: Starts at $65 per agent per month, paid annually.

Starts at $65 per agent per month, paid annually. RingCentral Contact Center: Custom quote.

Features

Advanced IVR, omnichannel interaction designer.

Call, screen, and digital recordings.

The RingSense AI offers call summaries, transcripts, automated call scoring, feedback, and coaching.

Support voice, video, and over 20 digital and social channels.

Customer sentiment analysis.

To gain a deeper understanding of how AI can support your business, see our guide: Generative AI Examples

Nextiva: Best for Handling Voluminous Call Levels

Nextiva is cloud-based contact center software that offers a range of services, including VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), phone systems, video conferencing, and live chat. The platform lets you manage customer communication across various channels, including voice, email, SMS, webchat, video, and social media. It provides features such as advanced call routing, IVR (interactive voice response), data analytics and reporting, CRM integration, workforce management, and customer survey tools.

A key benefit of Nextiva is scalability, allowing businesses to handle increased call volumes as needed. It offers unlimited calling within the United States and Canada, meaning organizations can engage in as many calls as necessary without worrying about extra costs.

Nextiva also features a conversational AI tool that uses natural language processing powered by Google Dialogflow and IBM Watson to automate and improve call routing, reduce hold times, and provide personalized customer interactions.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Offers a minimum of 1,500 minutes and a maximum of 12,500 minutes toll-free minutes You must be an Enterprise user to get access to some important features 24/7 email, chat, and phone support for all tiers The Essential plan only supports a few integrations Easy to set up, learn, and use

Pricing

Nextiva offers two pricing editions: Business Communication and Contact Center.

Pricing for Business Communication varies based on the total number of users on your team. The higher the number, the lower the per unit cost. The pricing below is for teams of 1 to 4 users.

Essential: $30.95 per user per month, billed monthly, or $23.95 per user per month, billed annually.

$30.95 per user per month, billed monthly, or $23.95 per user per month, billed annually. Professional: $35.95 per user per month, billed monthly, or $27.95 per user per month, billed annually.

$35.95 per user per month, billed monthly, or $27.95 per user per month, billed annually. Enterprise: $45.95 per user per month, billed monthly, or $37.95 per user per month, billed annually.

Nextiva doesn’t advertise rates for its contact center plans. Contact the company for a custom quote.

Features

Inbound or outbound call recording, including a caller’s IVR speech input.

Support various digital channels, including chat, email, and SMS.

Include quality monitoring and coaching tools.

Interactive voice response.

Reporting and analytics.

Talkdesk: Best for Customer Service Automation

Talkdesk is an AI-charged cloud contact center platform that ​​uses IVR, automatic call distribution (ACD), and skills-based routing to route incoming calls to the most appropriate agents. Talkdesk is strong on automation — it leverages generative AI to automate customer self-service. It captures and analyzes all customer interactions, revealing key trends, topics, and sentiments.

Taskdesk offers Agent Assist functionality that uses AI and machine learning to deliver contextualized quick answers, next-best-action recommendations, and automated pre-call, on-call, and post-call work.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use Some users experience reporting and connectivity Quality customer support Limited customization Easy integrations

Pricing

CX Cloud Essentials: $75 per user per month.

$75 per user per month. CX Cloud Elevate: $95 per user per month.

$95 per user per month. CX Cloud Elite: $125 per user per month.

$125 per user per month. Experience Clouds: Custom quotes.

Features

Talkdesk lets you create custom routing, reports, and automation with low-code and no-code interfaces.

Interaction analytics and sentiment.

Real-time sensors and automation.

Generative AI-powered analysis and automation.

Automatic call distributor.

Five9: Best for Workforce Management

Five9 is Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) software solution that enables businesses to handle inbound and outbound calls, emails, chats, and social media messages, facilitating efficient customer service and support operations. Five9’s platform includes automatic call distribution, interactive voice response, workforce management, customer relationship management integration, and analytics for monitoring performance and making data-driven decisions.

Most significantly, Five9 provides workforce optimization tools, allowing you to forecast and schedule agent activities, optimize staffing levels based on call volumes and service level goals, and monitor real-time agent performance. Five9’s pre-built CRM integration with Salesforce, Zendesk, Oracle, and ServiceNow can further enhance workforce management capabilities. It provides real-time analytics and reporting to track key performance indicators, enabling managers to make data-driven decisions and optimize workforce operations – all of which facilitates workforce management.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Extensive integration options Archaic interface — the user interface can be modernized Feature-rich Users must contact the company for their actual quote Agent Assist AI

Pricing

The following rates are per concurrent user, and usage-based pricing may apply. Contact the company for your actual rate.

Digital (Digital-only): $149 per month

$149 per month Core (Voice-only): $149 per month.

$149 per month. Premium (Digital + Voice): $169 per month.

$169 per month. Optimum (Digital + Voice + WEM): $199 per month.

$199 per month. Ultimate (Digital + Voice + WEM + Analytics): $229 monthly.

Features

Omnichannel contact handling.

Call tracking capability.

Integrated workforce management.

It has intelligent AI automation capabilities with voice recognition and visual remote assistance.

Dialpad: Best for Sentiment Analysis and Real-Time Transcription and Insights

Dialpad AI Contact Center combines voice, video, messaging, and analytics capabilities to provide an all-in-one solution for support teams. The platform stands out for its ability to analyze caller sentiment live using AI to automatically offer real-time recommendations for actions to agents and give them support resources to help customers during a call.

Dialpad’s real-time transcription feature transcribes customer calls and messages in real-time, allowing agents to focus on the conversation rather than taking detailed notes. This feature also aids in quality assurance and compliance monitoring by accurately recording customer interactions.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Real-time speech analysis Limited integrations Call sentiment analysis 24/7 live support is not available with all plans Reporting and analytics

Pricing

14-day free trial available.

Essentials: $95 per user per month when billed monthly or $80 per user per month when billed annually.

$95 per user per month when billed monthly or $80 per user per month when billed annually. Advanced: $135 per user per month when billed monthly or $115 per user per month when billed annually.

$135 per user per month when billed monthly or $115 per user per month when billed annually. Premium: $170 per user per month when billed monthly or $150 per user per month when billed annually.

Features

Silent monitoring, whisper coaching, barge-in.

Real-time recommendations.

Predictive CSAT.

AI-powered call and voicemail transcriptions.

Sentiment analysis.

Alert agents about their speaking speed and filler word usage.

CloudTalk: Best for Organizations With Complex Call Center Needs

CloudTalk is VoIP business calling software with AI-powered features such as automatic call distribution, IVR (Interactive Voice Response) systems, and real-time analytics. The platform’s three-way calling feature lets agents tag team members for help during a call — supervisors can listen in on calls, coach their agents, or join the conversation to help customers resolve their issues.

CloudTalk’s advanced call routing options, like smart queuing, skills-based routing, and time-based routing, make it a suitable tool for companies with complex call center needs. Also helping with complex requirements: CloudTalk integrates with various CRM systems, allowing agents to import and access all customer data such as call history, recent deals or support tickets, CRM profiles, or even your own custom fields. This gives agents a comprehensive view of the customer’s information and history before, during, and after calls.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Automatically summarize and transcribe calls Low-end plans lack phone support Unlimited call recording storage Some users reported having connectivity issues with the tool Topics extraction and sentiment analysis Call center analytics

Pricing

14-day free trial available.

Starter: $25 per user per month, billed annually.

$25 per user per month, billed annually. Essential: $30 per user per month, billed annually.

$30 per user per month, billed annually. Expert: $50 per user per month, billed annually.

$50 per user per month, billed annually. Custom: Contact the company for a quote.

Features

Call monitoring (call barging, call whispering).

Automated call distribution.

Smart detection of resolved missed calls.

Ad-hoc tagging.

Agent reporting.

To learn more about how generative AI enables better business performance, see our guide: The Benefits of Generative AI

Twilio: Best for Programmable Communications

Over 10 million developers globally use Twilio, a customer engagement platform that enables developers to integrate various communication channels (such as voice, SMS, video, and chat) into their applications.

This programmable capability opens up a wide array of functionality. It provides communication APIs, SDKs, and pre-built tools, allowing developers to easily add messaging, voice, and video capabilities to their apps or services. This means that businesses that have a development team can expand and customize the solution to program a communications platform to fit virtually any scenario.

Twilio has a CustomerAI tool that combines large language models’ (LLMs) capability with real-time customer data flowing through Twilio’s customer engagement platform, helping businesses analyze and understand customer interactions.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Extensive documentation and comprehensive help center resources Complex initial setup AI coaching and summarization Customer support response time can be improved Seamless integrations with other apps Real-time prediction and AI-powered insights

Pricing

Twilio’s pricing structure is different from the other tools we reviewed above. It offers usage-based pricing (pay-as-you-go) for each featured product.

Twilio Engage: Custom quote.

Custom quote. Twilio Segment: Starts at $120 per month for up to 10k visitors per month.

Starts at $120 per month for up to 10k visitors per month. Twilio Flex: 5,000 hours free. $1 per active user hour or $150 per named user per month.

5,000 hours free. $1 per active user hour or $150 per named user per month. SMS: Starts at $0.0079 to send or receive a message.

Starts at $0.0079 to send or receive a message. WhatsApp Business API: Starts at $0.0042 to send a WhatsApp Template message and $0.005 for WhatsApp Session messages.

Starts at $0.0042 to send a WhatsApp Template message and $0.005 for WhatsApp Session messages. Conversations: Starts at $0.05 per active user per month.

Starts at $0.05 per active user per month. Verify: Starts at $0.05 per verification.

Features

It lets you build and manage cross‑channel SMS, WhatsApp, Chat, and MMS conversations.

Real‑time reporting and insights.

You can send and receive multichannel text and media messages in over 180 countries.

Interactive voice response.

How to Choose the Best AI Call Center Software for Your Business

Usually, the first step to take when shopping for the best AI call center solution is to conduct extensive research. While this is ideal, it can also be daunting and overwhelming, considering that hundreds of tools on the market all promise and assure you that they are the best.

We have conducted over 100 hours of research and found the afore-analyzed software and tools to be the best. Our analysis found Twilio is best for developers and enterprises looking for programmable communication software. We also discovered that HubSpot Conversation Intelligence is best for sales and marketing-focused businesses, especially existing HubSpot CRM users.

If you want to automate your customer service, choose Talkdesk, and if you operate in an industry that handles high volumes of calls daily, select Nextiva.

Understand that no two AI call center software are created equally, and what works for one business may not work for another. Therefore, it’s recommended that you assess your business requirements and outline the specific features and capabilities you need in AI call center software — then select the tool that ticks most or all your requirement boxes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

To help you select the most suitable tool for your company, we answered the most frequently asked questions about the best AI call center software.

Can AI call center software integrate with existing CRM systems?

Yes, AI call center software can connect with CRM software. All the top-rated tools we analyzed in this guide integrate with CRM systems, while some offer in-built CRM solutions.

Are there specific industries that can benefit the most from AI call center tools?

Virtually all business sectors can benefit from AI call center tools, due to the advanced functionality of an AI-enhanced contact center solution. These include many of the leading users of call centers:

Telecommunications

Insurance

Healthcare

Banking and finance

E-commerce and retail

Travel and hospitality

Utilities

What security measures are in place for AI call center solutions?

The best AI call center tool includes several security measures to protect sensitive customer data.

Data encryption.

Authentication and authorization — Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and role-based access control (RBAC).

Compliance with regulatory standards.

Regular security audits and assessments.

Incident response plan.

Bottom Line: AI Call Center Software and Tools

AI-charged call center software and tools are helping businesses deliver quality customer service experience to their customers. AI can assist agents in real-time during conversations with customers by providing relevant information and suggestions, ensuring that agents are well-equipped to handle inquiries effectively.

AI-powered call center software can help companies better understand consumer behavior, preferences, and the sentiments expressed during interactions with agents. This allows organizations to personalize their customer interactions and provide relevant solutions. Regardless of your industry, business size, and budget, you can find a suitable tool that can help you streamline your operations, reduce wait times, and improve agent productivity.

For a full portrait of the AI vendors serving a wide array of business needs, read our in-depth guide: 100+ Top AI Companies 2024