Need top AI healthcare software for 2024? Discover leading solutions using AI to enhance healthcare.

AI healthcare software is rapidly transforming the healthcare sector, providing medical professionals with new and innovative AI tools to improve patient care, diagnosis, and treatment.

AI healthcare software uses machine learning and data analytics to analyze patient data, predict outcomes, and personalize treatment plans. These AI-powered healthcare tools can help reduce medical errors, improve efficiency, and save lives. In this best AI healthcare software review, we analyzed the best solutions available on the market and how they are improving healthcare delivery.

Top AI Healthcare Software Comparison

Top Use Medical Imaging Analysis Diagnostic Assistance Key Strength Enlitic Managing medical imaging data Yes Yes Reduce mundane data routing tasks for PACS administrators Merative Clinical decision support and healthcare analytics Yes Yes Treatment cost calculator provides real-time estimates of costs Regard Automating clinical task Yes Yes Reduce clinician burnout Google Vertex AI Information retrieval Yes Yes Feature-rich and highly customizable Freenome Early cancer detection No Yes Potential to save lives Iterative Health Detection of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases Yes Yes Improves the accuracy and consistency of endoscopy readings VirtuSense Predictive fall prevention No No Automated and fast alerting system ensures timely response from staff Smart Care Facility AI-assisted virtual care No Yes Real-time decision support

Enlitic: Best for Managing Medical Imaging Data

Enlitic is an artificial intelligence healthcare software company that leverages deep learning technology to analyze medical imaging data. Its platform uses machine learning algorithms to help radiologists interpret images more accurately, leading to faster diagnoses and improved patient outcomes. Enlitic’s software can assist in detecting abnormalities in X-rays, MRIs, CT scans, and other medical images, helping healthcare providers make more informed decisions about patient care.

Enlitic offers various AI-powered products, including ENDEX and ENCOG. ENDEX is a medical imaging solution that standardizes data, improves workflows, and enhances data analysis for radiology departments. The solution leverages NLP and computer vision technology to map DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) and metadata to standardized study descriptions, enabling consistent hanging protocol displays, accurate data routing, and improved billing capabilities.

Enlitic’s ENCOG is intelligent healthcare AI software for de-identifying medical imaging data while retaining clinically relevant information. It uses AI to detect and protect PHI (Protected Health Information) while preserving clinical applicability, allowing data to be used for research and analysis while maintaining patient privacy.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Protects PHI data through anonymization or de-identification Significant learning curve Reduce mundane data routing tasks for PACS administrators Cost considerations

Pricing

To buy this product, you have to contact the company’s sales team.

Features

Natural language processing DICOM.

Computer vision.

Data anonymization.

Supported modalities include MR, CT, XR, and ultrasound.

Merative: Best for Clinical Decision Support and Healthcare Analytics

Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health) provides health and wellness solutions using AI and data analytics. The company’s solutions include tools for personalized medicine, population health management, and clinical decision support.

Through its Micromedex and DynaMedex platforms, Merative equips healthcare providers with evidence-based information that is continuously updated to reflect the latest research and guidelines, helping care teams make informed medical decisions. To provide healthcare analytics, Merative curates, cleanses, and manages data to generate actionable insights for healthcare organizations, enabling them to benchmark their performance and make data-driven medical decisions.

By leveraging self-service dashboards and embedded analytics, users can uncover trends and KPIs affecting their population’s health and costs, accelerating their time to insights.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Cost calculator provides real-time estimates of healthcare costs Users reported that some modules are cost-prohibitive Self-service dashboards Reporting capability can be bettered and more seamless

Pricing

Contact the company for a custom quote.

Features

Clinical data management.

Clinical decision support.

Hemodynamic monitoring.

Advanced reporting.

Population health management.

Regard: Best for Automating Clinical Task

If you are looking for a AI healthcare solution that seamlessly integrates with an electronic medical record (EMR) system, consider Regard, an AI-powered clinical co-pilot that embeds with EMRs to assist in curating patient data, suggesting potential diagnoses, and automatically generating clinical notes.

Regard can significantly benefit clinical documentation improvement (CDI) teams by handling routine tasks. This allows them to concentrate on more complex charts, thereby driving a substantial return on investment for the healthcare system. Automating tasks helps reduce burnout and enables physicians to focus on non-repetitive work.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Reduce clinician burnout Limited customization Auto-generate clinical notes Learning curve

Pricing

Contact the company for a custom quote.

Features

It captures undocumented CCs (Complications or Comorbidities), MCCs (Major Complications or Comorbidities), and HCCs (Hierarchical Condition Categories).

Curates and recommends diagnoses after reviewing all data.

Auto drafts and updates clinical notes.

Captures missed diagnoses.

Google Vertex AI Search: Best for Information Retrieval

Google Vertex AI Search is a sophisticated search engine used by healthcare professionals, clinicians, and researchers to search for and retrieve relevant information from vast amounts of healthcare data, including medical records, research studies, and clinical trials. The tool can help streamline the information retrieval and analysis process, leading to more accurate diagnoses, better treatment decisions, and improved patient outcomes.

The platform’s ability to handle natural language queries makes it user-friendly for healthcare professionals and researchers. In addition to search capabilities, Google Vertex AI offers the ability to build custom AI chatbots to assist with patient inquiries, appointment scheduling, medication reminders, and other tasks.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Generous free trial Complex initial setup Feature-rich and highly customizable Can be overwhelming for beginners

Pricing

Trial Credits: Google offers new customers (including existing Google Cloud customers) a one-time credit of $1,000 per Google Cloud billing account, applicable up to 12 months post-activation.

Google offers new customers (including existing Google Cloud customers) a one-time credit of $1,000 per Google Cloud billing account, applicable up to 12 months post-activation. Vertex AI Conversation Chat: $12.00 per 1,000 query.

$12.00 per 1,000 query. Vertex AI Conversation Voice: $0.002 per second†.

$0.002 per second†. Dialogflow CX Chat (Standard, non-Generative AI capabilities for Chat): $7.00 per 1,000 query.

$7.00 per 1,000 query. Dialogflow CX Voice (Standard, non-generative AI capabilities for Voice): $0.001 per second†.

$0.001 per second†. Request (or Query): Billing is metered per individual Request or Query.

Features

It lets you build generative AI deployments with text, voice, images, and video.

Allow you to build and deploy search and conversational applications.

Supports industry compliance standards like HIPAA, DRZ, and CMEK.

Build custom search engines.

Build custom chat and voice bots.

Freenome: Best for Early Cancer Detection

Freenome, a biotechnology company, aims to modernize cancer detection using multiomics—a combination of genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and other molecular data to identify cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages.

The provider uses AI to detect early signs of cancer diseases through blood tests. Its technology analyzes molecular patterns in blood samples to provide personalized health insights and recommendations for early intervention.

Freenome uses advanced software, computational biology, and machine learning algorithms as part of its technology platform to analyze and interpret data from blood samples. These software tools help Freenome identify patterns and biomarkers that can indicate the presence of cancer or other early-stage diseases.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Potential to save lives Limited availability Non-invasive testing May be cost-prohibitive for some companies

Pricing

Contact the company for pricing information.

Features

Multiomics technology.

AI-driven analysis.

Early cancer detection.

Iterative Health: Best for the Detection of Gastrointestinal (GI) Diseases

Iterative Health specializes in applying AI and precision medicine to improve the detection and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company uses AI and computer vision technologies to improve the accuracy and consistency of endoscopy readings, aiming to establish a new standard of care for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Patients can receive customized treatment plans through precision medicine based on their genetic makeup, lifestyle factors, and disease characteristics, potentially improving treatment effectiveness.

Iterative Health offers several products, including SKOUT, an FDA-approved polyp detection device used during colonoscopies. SKOUT is designed to enhance the detection of adenomas, which are precancerous growths in the colon that can potentially develop into colorectal cancer.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Improves the accuracy and consistency of endoscopy readings Steep learning curve Precision medicine Limited support channel

Pricing

Contact the company for quotes.

Features

AI-assisted documentation.

AI-driven polyp detection.

Clinical trial optimization.

Integrates multi-omics data analysis and machine learning.

VirtuSense: Best for Predictive Fall Prevention

VirtuSense is an AI healthcare technology company specializing in motion analysis and fall prevention solutions for seniors. Its technology uses sensors and AI to detect changes in a person’s movement patterns and help prevent falls before they happen.

VirtuSense offers three products: VSTAlert, which uses predictive monitoring to identify potential falls before they occur; VSTBalance, which provides accurate fall-risk assessments; and VSTOne, an intelligent automation hub for hospitals that assists in proactively identifying falls and streamlining nursing duties.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Integrates with several third-party tools, including PointClickCare and Vocera Potential for false alarms if it misinterprets patient movements Automated and fast alerting system ensures timely response from staff Initial setup and customization may be time-consuming

Pricing

Contact the company to request your quotes.

Features

Fall prevention monitoring.

Violent patient notification.

Analytics and reporting.

AI and machine vision technology for accurate fall-risk assessments.

Smart Care Facility Platform: Best for AI-Assisted Virtual Care

Care.ai’s Smart Care Facility Platform leverages AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and real-time data analytics to provide patients and healthcare providers with a seamless and intelligent care experience.

The tool stands out for its staff communication and remote monitoring features. It includes communication tools for healthcare staff to collaborate and coordinate care more effectively, enabling quick response to emergencies. The remote monitoring capability allows caregivers to access patients’ real-time data and video feeds remotely, enabling virtual consultations and monitoring for patients at home or in remote locations.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Real-time decision support Reliance on internet Real-time insights Initial investment cost may discourage some companies

Pricing

Contact the company for a quote.

Features

AI federated learning.

AI-assisted patient and protocol monitoring.

AI-assisted virtual nursing.

Real-time view of your facility.

How to Choose the Best AI Healthcare Software for Your Business

When shopping for the best healthcare AI software solution, you need to consider your company’s healthcare focus first, because there is no one-tool-solve-all when it comes to AI healthcare technology. Also, consider your budget, as most of these tools are expensive.

We recommend selecting a tool based on its accuracy and reliability track records, ensuring you only work with reputable healthcare solution providers. Additionally, check if the software complies with industry regulations and standards to ensure patient data privacy and security.

And, very important: take advantage of free trials or demos to test the software and see if it meets your requirements before making a final decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the benefits of using healthcare AI software?

Some benefits of using healthcare AI software include improved accuracy in diagnosing diseases, personalized treatment plans for patients, streamlined administrative tasks, enhanced patient care, and reduced healthcare costs.

What are some common applications of AI healthcare software?

Some common applications of AI healthcare software include medical imaging analysis, predictive analytics for disease prevention, personalized treatment recommendations, clinical and administrative tasks automation, and virtual health assistants.

Does AI healthcare software replace the need for human doctors and nurses?

AI healthcare software is meant to assist and support healthcare professionals rather than replace them. While AI can automate specific tasks and provide valuable insights, human judgment and empathy are still crucial in medical decision-making.

Bottom Line: AI Healthcare AI Software

AI healthcare software is built to analyze and interpret complex medical data. These AI systems can help diagnose diseases, personalize treatment plans, predict patient outcomes, and optimize hospital operations. With the potential to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and quality of care, AI healthcare software offers can assist healthcare professionals in making clinical decisions and improving patient outcomes.

While some industry observers may have concerns regarding data privacy, bias, and ethical considerations, AI healthcare software holds immense promise in transforming the healthcare industry and improving patient care.

