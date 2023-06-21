I spoke with Ion Stoica, Executive Chairman at Anyscale, about the building blocks needed for an effective AI infrastructure; we also discussed how distributing computing is crucial for AI’s growth.
Among the topics we covered:
- When companies seek to build an “AI infrastructure,” what exactly is that? What are the elements of an effective AI infrastructure?
- What about the role of distributed computing in unlocking artificial intelligence’s potential?
- How is Anyscale addressing the AI infrastructure needs of its clients?
- The future of AI infrastructure and distributed computing? What are some key milestones you see in the mid-term future?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: