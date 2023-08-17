I spoke with Danel Dayan, Principal at Battery Ventures, about trends driving artificial intelligence and his forecasts for the future of generative AI.
Among the topics we discussed:
- I know you focus on early stage investments in the data/AI sector. What trends do you see driving this market as companies rush to adopt AI?
- Is generative AI truly radically reshaping business as it appears to be, or is it in fact merely another forward move in technology?
- Who gains and who loses ground as generative AI and AI in general gain adoption?
- The future of AI and data in the enterprise? What do you see in the future that helps guide your investments?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: