Danel Dayan, Principal at Battery Ventures, discussed trends driving AI, and also looked ahead at the future of generative AI.

I spoke with Danel Dayan, Principal at Battery Ventures, about trends driving artificial intelligence and his forecasts for the future of generative AI.

Among the topics we discussed:

I know you focus on early stage investments in the data/AI sector. What trends do you see driving this market as companies rush to adopt AI?

Is generative AI truly radically reshaping business as it appears to be, or is it in fact merely another forward move in technology?

Who gains and who loses ground as generative AI and AI in general gain adoption?

The future of AI and data in the enterprise? What do you see in the future that helps guide your investments?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: