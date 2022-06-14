I spoke with Jed Ayres, CEO of IGEL, about the endpoint sector, and an open source OS for the cloud; we also spoke about the growth of thin clients.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you look at what’s happening with endpoint management, what’s driving this sector these days? Key trends?
- What advice would you give to companies to improve their endpoint management?
- What is IGEL’s next-gen OS for cloud workspaces?
- The future of endpoint management and edge computing? What milestones can we expect over the next few years?
