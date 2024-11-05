eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The best AI art starts with the best AI art prompts, but designing the right prompts to generate the output that matches or improves upon your vision takes skill, practice, and creativity. It’s not enough to just describe your ideal output—you also have to be specific about the visual characteristics you want, including mood, color, subject, lighting, and angle, and know how to continue fine-tuning and adjusting until you get what you want.

The best AI art prompts let you use the power of generative AI tools to create captivating, one-of-a-kind images. Here’s what you need to know to engineer them effectively, including prompt templates for 10 types of images, along with examples showing how the details affect the final result.

AI Art Prompts for Photorealistic Images

Photorealistic AI art images aim to create extremely detailed images that look like photographs, often with convincing textures, lighting, and shadows. They are commonly used for realistic portraits, landscapes, and still-life compositions. Photorealism in AI art requires sophisticated models to capture fine details, making it perfect for realistic simulations.

Prompt Template

“Create a realistic image of a [detailed description of the main subject or person], [detailed description of the subject’s characteristics and body position], and a [detailed description of the lighting, camera angle, and theme].”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with Leonardo AI, show how subtle prompt changes affect the output.

AI Art Prompts for Painting-Like Images

These images imitate classical painting techniques by incorporating brushstroke-like textures, blending, and soft edges to create an organic impression. It frequently resembles certain painting genres, such as oil or watercolor, creating a traditional art look. Painting-like AI art is perfect for achieving warm and timeless aesthetics.

Prompt Template

“Create a [ descriptive adjective and type of artwork], of a [specific setting with details about the elements of the scene]. In the background [describe any additional elements] with a [color scheme, lighting, and camera angle].”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with ChatGPT’s image generator, show how subtle prompt changes affect the output.

AI Art Prompts for 3D Art

3D art gives images a sense of depth and dimension as if they were sculpted or created in a 3D space. It is widely used in video game creation, virtual worlds, and digital sculpture. AI-generated 3D art can range from realistic to stylized, bringing dimension to flat images.

Prompt Template

“Create a vibrant 3D-rendered image featuring [detailed information of the subject], with [description of the subject background]. The scene is [description of the lighting, scenery, color scheme, and background].”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with OpenArt, show how subtle prompt changes affect the output.

AI Art Prompt for Animated Characters

These capture the essence of cartoons or other animated characters by emphasizing bright colors, exaggerated expressions, and clean lines. This technique is commonly employed in storytelling, game design, and fan artwork. AI-animated characters frequently appeal to younger viewers and have a whimsical atmosphere.

Prompt Template

“Create an animated image of [detailed description of the subject and surroundings]. And [description of the image’s lighting, color scheme, mood, and camera angle].”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with Leonardo AI, show how subtle prompt changes affect the output.

AI Art Prompts for Illustration Images

Illustration images are frequently composed of fine lines and defined shapes and are intended to be engaging and storytelling. AI-generated images are prominent in comic books, book covers, and website design. The style prioritizes inventiveness and clarity, making graphics simple to understand.

Prompt Template

“Create a detailed illustration of [detailed information on the subject.]. set on a [location of the subject]. On the background [detailed information about the background elements which include lighting and color hues.]”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with Meta.AI, show how subtle prompt changes affect the output.

AI Art Prompts for Impressionist Images

Impressionist style emphasizes the essence over precise details, frequently employing brilliant colors and brush-like strokes to generate mood. Inspired by the impressionism art movement, it is ideal for capturing landscapes and evocative situations. AI-generated impressionist images exude a dreamy and creative quality.

Prompt Template

“Create an impressionist image [detailed description of the subject, setting, or event] with [detailed explanation of color scheme, lighting, and camera angle]. The [description of the location and the image’s mood].”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with Meta.AI, show how subtle prompt changes affect the output.

AI Art Prompts for Portrait Images

Portrait images focus on human faces, conveying emotions and personality in great detail. This style is widely used in digital art, character design, and realistic depictions. The portrait styles range from realistic to stylized, providing AI artists with a range of variations.

Prompt Template

“Create a refined portrait of a [gender of the subject and detailed information of the subject’s facial features], [detailed information about the subject’s clothing, jewelry, or makeup], and [detailed information about the lighting, camera angle, mood, and color scheme.]”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with OpenArt, show how subtle prompt changes affect the output.

AI Art Prompts for Surreal and Abstract Images

Surreal and abstract styles are otherworldly images with odd shapes, colors, and notions that frequently defy logic. This style can be thought-provoking and visually appealing since it can trigger different imaginative perspectives.

Prompt Template

“Create a [surreal/abstract] painting with a [color scheme of your choice] to capture the viewer’s imagination. Add subtle [contrast color scheme of your choice] for contrast and depth. The composition should evoke a sense of [abstract nouns] and draw the viewer in with its [striking/compelling] visual elements.”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with Meta.AI, show how subtle changes in the prompts affect the output.

AI Art Prompts for Cyberpunk and Neon Aesthetics Images

Inspired by urban and futuristic ideas, this style of art shows neon lighting, dark contrasts, and high-tech graphics. It frequently uses dystopian and sci-fi themes, combining technology with gritty urban features. Cyberpunk AI art is popular as digital wallpapers and video game graphics.

Prompt Template

“Create a vivid cyberpunk image featuring [main subject of the image] illuminated by [type of lighting]. Showcasing [a choice of element that makes the image stand out] [action word] [description of a scenery with color specifics]. Include diverse [scattered elements] interacting with the environment, such as [environmental elements] and [additional environmental elements]. In the background [add more items in the background].”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with Leonardo AI, show how subtle prompt changes affect the output.

AI Art Prompts for Seasonal Occasions

This style reflects the essence of holidays and seasonal events, with Halloween, Christmas, and Thanksgiving themes. Seasonal AI art frequently features recognized elements such as pumpkins, snowflakes, and flowers and is often used in marketing, e-cards, and holiday decorations.

Prompt Template

“Create a captivating [Event, season, or holiday of your choice] artwork illuminated by [ lighting color scheme]. In the foreground are [basic supporting elements], while a [detailed description of the image’s main subject]. In the background, [provide a detailed background description, including color and elements].”

Example Prompts

The images below, created with Leonardo AI, show how subtle prompt changes affect the output.

3 AI Art Prompt Tools To Consider

Creating prompts can be challenging, especially when you can’t find the right words to describe the image that you want to generate or aren’t sure how to make the tool do what you want. AI art prompt generators can help you create effective prompts—these tools enhance your creativity with the help of AI.

AI Text Prompt Generator AI Text Prompt Generator is intended to assist you in creating effective prompts for different AI art applications by providing a step-by-step process for prompt development. You begin with a base prompt focusing on the primary subject and action. Next, you refine your prompt by choosing from various stylistic options. You can keep your final prompt in history for future reference. The AI Text Prompt Generator makes it easier to create text generation prompts while also guaranteeing that AI understands and follows instructions correctly. This tool has a free version with access to 10 styles and four categories of action words to build your prompt. The paid version starts at $18 per month to access more styles and action words and includes unlimited AI prompts generated every month.

Quicktools Quicktools is powered by the AI photo editing tool PicsArt. This AI prompt generator encourages innovation in various contexts, including text, photos, videos, and code, and lets you personalize inputs by setting goals, contexts, keywords, and limitations. Choose the media type, describe your goal, give specifics, choose your desired prompt length, and let this tool generate prompts for your artwork. Quicktools is free and simple, making it suitable for brainstorming ideas for different generative AI outputs.

JuniaAI JuniaAI is an AI text prompt generator that can help you write effective prompts for different generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, DALL-E, and MidJourney. It uses advanced NLP and machine learning techniques to provide suggestions that assist AI systems in tasks such as generating images, writing, and concept generation. This tool allows customization based on your preferences, subject, tone, and desired keywords to make sure that prompts match your artistic style. JuniaAI has a free version limited to English language usage, and a ChatGPT-like chatbot. Its paid version starts at $19 per month and includes access to additional languages and premium AI models.

3 AI Art Prompt Courses To Learn More

I picked three online courses that can teach you how to create effective prompts to help AI models generate the visually appealing images you want to make.

Vanderbilt University’s Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT

Vanderbilt University offers this course on the Coursera platform to teach students about the patterns and methodologies for writing prompts adapted to large language models like ChatGPT. It includes a variety of strategies, from basic to advanced, such as a few examples and chain-of-thought prompting. This course is designed for those with minimal computing skills.

To access this course’s learning materials and a certificate upon completion, you need a $49 per month Coursera subscription.

The Complete Prompt Engineering for AI Bootcamp

Offered on Udemy, this course focuses on the practical coding abilities required to deal with AI models such as GPT-4, Stable Diffusion, and GitHub Copilot. It includes hands-on projects and focuses on the “Five Principles of Prompting,” making it appropriate for people who want to become professional prompt engineers. The course covers text and image production use cases, delivering a comprehensive education in prompt engineering.

This boot camp costs $119.99, which includes access to all learning materials and a certificate of completion.

IBM’s Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics

IBM’s course provides basic knowledge of prompt engineering for generative AI models. It discusses best practices and common strategies like zero-shot and few-shot prompting and provides access to technologies, including IBM Watson Prompt Lab. This course is designed for professionals, students, and AI enthusiasts, and seeks to allow you to efficiently use generative AI techniques in various applications.

The certificate and access to all learning resources are included in the $49 monthly Coursera subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are AI Art Prompts? AI prompts are instructions or descriptions given to AI art generators to create images. These prompts might range from simple sentences to elaborate descriptions, directing the AI on the type of artwork to create. For example, a prompt may be as basic as “a sunset over the ocean with flying birds,” or more elaborate, such as “a futuristic cityscape at night with neon lights and flying cars.” What Are the Benefits of Using AI Art Prompts? Using AI art prompts provides different advantages, including improving both the creative process and the accessibility of art creation. AI prompts can boost creativity, allowing artists to overcome creative bottlenecks by generating new ideas and perspectives. They also improve time efficiency because creating art with AI is faster than traditional approaches. How Do I Get the Most Out of AI Art Prompts? Keep the prompts direct, use descriptive language and experiment. Add this phrase to your prompt to imitate a specific or popular art style: “In the style of [artist of your choice].” In addition, you can participate in an AI art community by sharing your prompt and your work and gaining feedback from other AI art enthusiasts who can provide you with other new ideas and help enhance your prompt creation.

Bottom Line: The Best AI Art Prompts Enhance Your Outputs

Creating effective AI prompts is important for improving and accelerating artistic processes. Clear and detailed prompts help AI models understand the artist’s idea, decreasing the need for revisions and facilitating creative experimentation. They provide consistency, collaborate with other artists, and considerably increase efficiency, helping artists achieve their artistic goals more quickly and accurately. Well-crafted prompts might spark new creative directions and innovations. Finally, mastering prompt generation is an important skill for any artist working on AI art production.

Learn more about creating detailed and effective prompts in our prompt engineering guide.