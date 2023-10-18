Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI for Cognizant, detailed how companies can use artificial intelligence to align business goals and data analytics for competitive advantage. Plus: a look ahead to the future of AI.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Before we dive too deep, let’s define the concept. What does it mean to use artificial intelligence to “contextualize data effectively while aligning with specific business objectives.”
- What are the challenges to this process?
- In essence, what is the guide to achieving this alignment?
- How is Cognizant addressing the AI and data needs of its clients?
- The future of AI in enterprise settings? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: