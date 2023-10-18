The Cognizant executive detailed how companies can use AI to align business goals and data analytics for competitive advantage. Plus: a look ahead to the future of AI.

Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI for Cognizant, detailed how companies can use artificial intelligence to align business goals and data analytics for competitive advantage. Plus: a look ahead to the future of AI.

Among the topics we discussed:

Before we dive too deep, let’s define the concept. What does it mean to use artificial intelligence to “contextualize data effectively while aligning with specific business objectives.”

What are the challenges to this process?

In essence, what is the guide to achieving this alignment?

How is Cognizant addressing the AI and data needs of its clients?

The future of AI in enterprise settings? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: