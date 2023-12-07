eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

I spoke with Venky Veeraraghavan, Chief Product Officer at DataRobot, about key strategies for deploying AI in enterprise settings, including choosing large language models and how to manage the concerns about getting started with AI.

See below for a podcast and video version of the interview.

Some key quotes from the interview:

Concerns Around AI Adoption

“I think broadly that everyone is doing artificial intelligence, I think they have to do AI. The big issue is: do they have confidence in the solution? Does it work? Does it provide value?

“Companies are sort of concerned that there’s randomness in the output…in the case of generative AI, what will the bot say, will it be toxic output?

“So people are nervous about that, and being able to build your business process – and your entire company around taking advantage of the power of AI – means you need to understand how to control the confidence issue. That is really the thing that is holding people back.”

Understanding Large Language Models

“I would say the best way to think about large language models is sort of a new level of platform. Just like how we went from on-prem to cloud, where someone else was providing you the machines.

“You should think about this as the same thing. These enormous models are being built and trained on huge amounts of data that are being created as a platform. So basically you consider that you have the core and then you use your data on top of that to actually make it applicable to you.

“Now there are multiple approaches [to LLMs]. Obviously, just as there’s no one single cloud approach, there’s a similar thing with AI. With these large language models, there’s clearly the big providers, people like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and then there’s open source, and then there’s the proprietary models.

“And so we are sort of spoiled for choice right now, almost too many choices. The key thing is to figure out what really works for you in your use case. They all are trained with different data, with different mechanisms. That’s an important thing: to understand broadly what the models can do and how they’re useful to your specific problem.

“I would say generally: start with the larger models. Discover where the use case is and what value they can provide because they’re general purpose. So they’re quite forgiving and they have a lot more knowledge. And once you understand a use case, where the generative AI can actually provide value, then you can start optimizing.”

Tips on Getting Started with AI

“To say it very simply, I paraphrase Nike: just do it, which means just get in. I see customers and prospects – I talk to a lot of them – doing a lot of learning, they’re understanding it, they’re looking at a lot of the risks and everything else.

“And so I would say that is all good, but the best way to do it is to start getting your hands dirty. And so use a platform like DataRobot, with all the access to all the different models. You can literally just build your own bot that says, ‘I’m going to chat with my manuals, right?’ Or ‘I’m going to look at my customer support tickets.’ The idea is: get it started and then by doing you’ll learn a lot more.

“I think one thing we have realized is that this is such a disruptive technology. I would suggest every company get in, use a tool, build something out and then say, Hey look, it doesn’t quite work the way I want or it’s not really as exciting as I thought it would be. Why not?

“And then you can start exploring the different aspects. You could say, look, should I put more data in it? Should I put in different data? Should I change my prompting strategy? Should I pre-train my model or should I fine-tune my model? These are all great questions, but you get those questions by actually trying out some concrete use cases. So come up with a use case, get started and then sort of learn and iteratively develop the idea. And we’ve learned a lot from our customers doing exactly that.”

Podcast and Video

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: