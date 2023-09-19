I spoke with Chat Kapoor, CEO of Datastax, about what he refers to as the relentless pace of generative AI’s growth; we also discussed data market trends that influence large language models.
Among the topics we discussed:
- How do you see the rise of generative AI affecting enterprise workflows?
- What’s your take on the current data market? Will companies need their own LLM? That seems cost prohibitive for most companies.
- You’ve mentioned the role of vector databases in making companies more competitive with AI. How so?
- The future of generative AI in the enterprise? What major milestones do you see in the next 12-24 months?
