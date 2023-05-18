I spoke with Ed Anuff, Chief Product Officer for DataStax, about generative AI’s relationship with the cloud, private data centers and data analytics. Plus: a new era has dawned – we can now run AI on our phones.
Among the topics we discussed:
- As you survey how AI is affecting business, what are the key trends you see in 2023?
- How are large language models, like those used in ChatGPT, changing how developers work?
- What about those companies that need to retain their data in a private data center – how can they best implement AI?
- The future of AI in the business? Will it be mainly cloud based, or what do you see evolving?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: