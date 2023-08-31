Industry thought leaders participate in a wide ranging conversation – via Twitter – about how the enterprise is grappling with the rise of AI.

On Tuesday, September 12 at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be AI in the Enterprise, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter, now called X – the evolving trends and strategies for deploying AI for enterprise companies. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to companies about how to get the most from enterprise-level AI – now and going forward.

Participants List: AI in the Enterprise

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Tweetchat Questions: AI in the Enterprise

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:

I’m sure you’ve noticed: we’re seeing a tsunami of interest in AI and generative AI. Is the hype justified? What’s your sense of the comfort/effectiveness of enterprise adoption of AI? Expensive science experiment? A great but nascent competitive tool? Less publicized fact: companies need a robust cloud and data strategy to support effective AI. Does this suggest that AI is still…in the future? Do executives fully understand AI technology? As a cohort, where are they in the learning curve? What recommendations do you offer to companies to build out a competitive AI strategy? The biggest challenge for enterprise AI? Is it compliance, skill staff, a comprehensive plan….? How do you recommend addressing this most difficult AI challenge? Your sense of the future of enterprise AI? It appears more unpredictable than earlier emerging technologies. Your forecast 1-3 years out? A last Big Thought about enterprise AI – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about deploying AI in the enterprise?

How to Participate in the Tweetchat

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on August 15. To participate:

Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.

2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.

That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PT on September 12 to participate in the tweetchat.

NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*

July 25: Optimizing Generative AI: Guide for Companies

August 15: Next Generation Data Analytics

September 12: AI in the Enterprise

October 17: Future of Cloud Computing

November 14: Edge Computing Trends

December 12: Tech in 2024: Predictions and Wild Guesses

*all topics subjects to change