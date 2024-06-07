A group of technology thought leaders provides insight into the near-term future of technology.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

On Tuesday, June 18th at 11 AM PST, eWeek will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The focus will be a mid-year look to the future of tech, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor.

In this TweetChat, held on the X platform, experts will share their insight on where today’s emerging technology is heading. We’ll talk about AI and generative AI, of course, and we’ll also look at the other major technologies that are reshaping business, from cloud computing to data analytics to cybersecurity.

Our goal is to provide businesses with advice and guidance on how to best navigate today’s constantly shifting tech landscape.

See below for the resources you need to participate in the eWeek Tweetchat.

Expert Panelists

The list of experts for this month’s TweetChat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Bernard Golden, Executive Technical Advisor, VMware

Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

TweetChat Questions: Mid-Year Tech Predictions

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following:

First, be honest: what tech development has most surprised you so far this year? From cloud to AI to data, what’s a development you weren’t expecting? Because it’s 2024, let’s talk AI. What do you see in the future of AI over the next 6-12 months? Cloud doesn’t get as many headlines, but it’s bigger than ever. What about the future of cloud over the next year or so? Cybersecurity has only grown in importance. Your view on the near term evolution of security? What’s a major worry you have about tech, and/or a challenge that deserves more attention? Winner and losers over the next year or so in the tech sector? Not companies, but technologies, trends, industry efforts? How about the fortunes of the average tech professional? How does the next 6-12 months look for the careers of tech pros? What advice would you give to companies struggling to keep pace with today’s rapid tech changes? What’s one last key point that executives and managers need to know about the near term future of technology?

How to Participate in the TweetChat

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on June 18th. To participate:

Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.

2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.

That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PST to participate in the Tweetchat.

NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2024*

January 16: Governing Generative AI

February 13: Data Analytics Best Practices

March 12: How Tech Pros Get the Most From AI

April 16: Managing Multicloud Computing

May 14: Optimizing Generative AI

June 18: Mid-Year Look Ahead: Future of Tech

*all topics subject to change