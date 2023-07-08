Using Twitter, industry experts will discuss and debate the best way for companies to navigate the many challenges and opportunities posed by generative AI.

On Tuesday, July 25 at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Optimizing Generative AI: Guide for Companies, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the top strategies for enterprise use of generative AI. Clearly, this emerging AI technology offers enormous potential, but it also offers various challenges, including issues around compliance, privacy, copyright, company intellectual property and more. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to companies about how to get the most from generative AI – safely.

Participants List: Navigating Generative AI

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Tweetchat Questions: Navigating Generative AI

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:

What’s your overall take on generative AI: great force for good, disruptor with serious downside? A mix of the two? How would you describe how companies are currently handling generative AI use? Does anyone yet have a cogent strategy? What are the biggest threats posed to companies by generative AI here in mid 2023? Compliance, privacy? Copyright? How do you recommend companies address these generative AI challenges? Specifically, your advice for generative AI guidelines for employees? On the upside, how can companies best harness the potential of generative AI for competitive advantage? Let’s look ahead: what enduring challenges will generative AI continue to pose to companies in the future? Also about the future: Your best advice to help companies prepare for the unpredictable future of artificial intelligence? A last Big Thought: what else should managers/buyers/providers be aware of about generative AI?

How to Participate in the Tweetchat

Please note: In contrast with previous Tweetchats, eWeek is now using Tweetdeck.

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on July 25. To participate:

1) Open Tweetdeck

https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/

2) Add Column – On far left side of Tweetdeck, you’ll see an Add Column tool (it’s a small plus sign). Click this option, a new column opens up.

3) Use the new column’s search box to search for the hashtag: #eweekchat. You will see the column dedicated to the #eweekchat discussion.

4) Notice that ALL tweets in this column use the hashtag #eweekchat. You must manually insert the hashtag #eweekchat into every tweet, otherwise your tweet won’t be seen by participants.

That’s it. You’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PT on July 25 to participate in the tweetchat.

NOTE: There is sometimes a 10-15 second delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the Tweetdeck column.

Pro Tip: You may want to open up two browser windows: one open to your twitter home page, from which you chat, and a second that shows the column #eweekchat.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*

July 25: Optimizing Generative AI: Guide for Companies

August 15: Data Analytics Best Practices

September 12: AI in the Enterprise

October 17: Future of Cloud Computing

November 14: Edge Computing Trends

December 12: Tech in 2024: Predictions and Wild Guesses

*all topics subjects to change