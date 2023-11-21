Tech industry thought leaders engage in real time discussion about the future of tech in the year ahead – and beyond.

On Tuesday, December 12 at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be the future of technology in 2024 and beyond, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using X, formerly known as Twitter – current and evolving trends shaping the future of enterprise technology, from AI to cloud to cybersecurity. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to companies that enables them to better keep pace with evolving tech trends.

Participants List: Tech in 2024

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Utpal Mangla, GM, Distributed, Edge, Sovereign Cloud & Partnerships, IBM Cloud Platform

Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable

Arnie Lopez, VP of Worldwide Systems Engineering, Skyhigh Security

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Tweetchat Questions: Tech in 2024

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:

First, let’s look at 2023: what major tech trend most shaped this year – and in what way? (Hmmm, wonder what it could be?) Speaking of AI, will the forces of governance and regulation have any chance against the hockey-stick acceleration of this powerful emerging tech? Looking ahead: what’s your most consequential prediction for tech in 2024? A change, milestone, a new direction? What tech sector/trend will be the biggest overall winner in 2024? Running second to this big winner, what’s another key trend on the upswing in 2024? Which tech sector will see the greatest loss of momentum in 2024? What will be a biggest shock in 2024 technology? What’s unexpected? Remember cloud computing? Not long ago, cloud was revolutionary. What do you see for cloud in 2024? The security sector? Do the forces of good have a chance to catch up with hackers? Let’s look far beyond 2024: What trends/forces will most shape enterprise tech over the next several years?

How to Participate in the Tweetchat

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on December 12. To participate:

Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.

2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.

That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PT on September 12 to participate in the tweetchat.

NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.

