On Tuesday, December 12 at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be the future of technology in 2024 and beyond, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.
We’ll discuss – using X, formerly known as Twitter – current and evolving trends shaping the future of enterprise technology, from AI to cloud to cybersecurity. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to companies that enables them to better keep pace with evolving tech trends.
See below for:
- Participant list for this month’s eWeek Tweetchat on Tech in 2024
- Questions we’ll discuss in this month’s eWeek Tweetchat
- How to Participate in the Tweetchat
- Tentative Schedule: Upcoming eWeek Tweetchats
Participants List: Tech in 2024
The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:
- Utpal Mangla, GM, Distributed, Edge, Sovereign Cloud & Partnerships, IBM Cloud Platform
- Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable
- Arnie Lopez, VP of Worldwide Systems Engineering, Skyhigh Security
- Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research
- James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]
Tweetchat Questions: Tech in 2024
The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:
- First, let’s look at 2023: what major tech trend most shaped this year – and in what way? (Hmmm, wonder what it could be?)
- Speaking of AI, will the forces of governance and regulation have any chance against the hockey-stick acceleration of this powerful emerging tech?
- Looking ahead: what’s your most consequential prediction for tech in 2024? A change, milestone, a new direction?
- What tech sector/trend will be the biggest overall winner in 2024?
- Running second to this big winner, what’s another key trend on the upswing in 2024?
- Which tech sector will see the greatest loss of momentum in 2024?
- What will be a biggest shock in 2024 technology? What’s unexpected?
- Remember cloud computing? Not long ago, cloud was revolutionary. What do you see for cloud in 2024?
- The security sector? Do the forces of good have a chance to catch up with hackers?
- Let’s look far beyond 2024: What trends/forces will most shape enterprise tech over the next several years?
How to Participate in the Tweetchat
The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on December 12. To participate:
- Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.
2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.
Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.
That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PT on September 12 to participate in the tweetchat.
NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.
#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*
July 25: Optimizing Generative AI: Guide for Companies
August 15: Next Generation Data Analytics
September 12: AI in the Enterprise
October 17: Future of Cloud Computing
November 14: The Future of Generative AI
December 12: Tech in 2024: Predictions and Wild Guesses
*all topics subjects to change