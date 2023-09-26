eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

You’d have to live in a cave to avoid the push toward artificial intelligence in recent years. The future of business is on the cusp of a dramatic transformation, and AI is at the forefront of this revolution. This cutting-edge technology has the power to reshape industries, disrupt markets, and redefine the way we do business.

As we embark on this incredible journey, organizations need to understand the potential impact of AI on their operations and embrace the opportunities it presents. Although AI technology has been around for decades, it has only recently become more affordable and capable. However, the downsides of AI include higher computing costs and misalignment with business needs.

What Are the Benefits of AI?

AI can revolutionize business processes and workflows by automating repetitive tasks and augmenting human decision-making. This means increased efficiency, accuracy, and productivity across various business processes, which can and should translate into fewer humans on the payroll.

Imagine a world where customer service is handled by AI chatbots that can understand and resolve complex queries from customers. Or, where data analysis is performed in real-time, which enables businesses to make data-driven decisions faster than ever before. It’s no surprise that AI has the potential to unlock immense value and streamline operations in ways we are just beginning to understand.

AI’s fundamental purpose is to enhance our understanding of data and unlock valuable insights from massive datasets. Organizations can use machine learning and predictive analytics to uncover hidden patterns and make proactive decisions. This leads to a much better understanding of your business and, thus, the ability to improve it with almost 100 percent foresight, which just a few years ago was an educated guess.

This visibility allows business leaders to anticipate customer needs, optimize supply chains, and identify new market opportunities. The availability of this information can change them from fast followers to innovators and even disruptors. A better product and customer experience usually leads to more revenue and the ability to dominate the market.

What About the Downsides of AI?

While artificial intelligence holds immense business potential, it is important to acknowledge its downsides and potential challenges. Those who are implementing this technology are starting to see a few key areas of concern:

Increased Costs

Implementing AI technologies can be costly, requiring significant investments in infrastructure, training, and expertise.

Those who advocate for AI often cite cloud computing as a cost-effective technology implementation method. That is not the case.

Hardware costs have decreased significantly in the last few years, which is driving many businesses away from public cloud providers to run AI systems in traditional enterprise data centers where the operating costs seem to be lower.

Regardless, businesses that lack in-house expertise will need help with the financial burden of adopting and integrating AI into their operations, especially small- and medium-sized businesses.

Data privacy and security

AI systems rely on vast amounts of data. The information needed to train algorithms is often of a sensitive and personal nature.

It is critical for enterprises to ensure data privacy and protection to avoid legal issues that may arise if they fail to monitor their data usage…or even the data that these AI systems generate.

Businesses need to understand that they must establish robust security measures and comply with applicable regulations.

Ethical concerns

AI algorithms are only as unbiased as the data they are trained on. Without careful attention, biases and discrimination can emerge that will impact decision-making processes.

Indeed, there are court cases now that focus on just this problem, where AI decisions are biased toward people of certain races and ages. Some businesses lost millions in court settlements due to proven bias in their AI systems.

Checking for fairness could have prevented this. Striking the right balance between automation and human oversight is crucial to ensure the ethical use of AI technology.

Understanding the “True Value” of AI

The impact of AI extends beyond operational improvements. It has the power to transform customer experiences completely. AI-powered personalization means tailoring products, services, and interactions to individual customer preferences. Those of you involved with digital transformation projects will recognize this as the end goal of digital transformation.

Using personalized recommendations, targeted advertisements, and intelligent customer support, AI has the potential to create highly customized and engaging experiences that drive customer loyalty and satisfaction. We saw this in the early days of using AI systems for recommendation engines in commerce platforms. These could double sales in many instances and are part of most selling websites today.

Before using AI technology, it’s important to weigh its tradeoffs, costs, and risks. That’s the case no matter what new technology you employ, but there could be a significant amount of good and evil that you can do with this technology in a very short period. That makes AI more variable in terms of what value or damage will or could be returned to the business. Over the next few years, we’ll understand more about AI’s emerging best practices.

As with any disruptive technology, embracing AI comes with challenges. Organizations must address concerns about data privacy, ethics, and the impact on the workforce. They must invest in robust data governance and security frameworks, as well as ensure the transparency and accountability in AI systems, and re-skill or up-skill employees to work alongside AI technologies. Change management becomes crucial to successfully integrate AI into the organization’s fabric.

The rise of AI brings immense potential and transformation to businesses across industries. However, we need to consider the good with the bad. Embracing the disruptive power of AI can unlock new levels of efficiency, optimize decision-making, and deliver highly personalized customer experiences.

However, organizations must approach this technology strategically, addressing challenges head-on and investing in the necessary resources for success. I would lie if I told you that AI had only an upside.

