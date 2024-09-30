eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Workers across a wide range of industries are increasingly interested in how to learn AI as the dynamic technology becomes more prevalent and more essential to success in the modern workplace. Whether it’s automating everyday tasks, streamline workflows, or generating business marketing content or social media posts, the role of artificial intelligence in our work is ever expanding. Keeping current with the technology and knowing how to implement it in your work can help ensure that you’re not left behind. Here’s what you need to know about the different approaches and strategies available to help you learn AI and make the most of it in your day to day work.

How to Learn AI

Learning AI starts with mastering prerequisite skills such as math and programming before focusing on developing specialized AI knowledge, including familiarizing yourself with key AI tools and packages and acquiring hands-on experience.

1. Master Prerequisite Skills

Math, analytical skills, data analytics, and a basic understanding of different programming languages are a few of the prerequisites for learning AI. Understanding AI algorithms, optimizing AI models, and interpreting data all require mathematical and analytical skills, and creating and refining AI models relies on a good understanding of different programming languages such as Python R, or JavaScript.

2. Develop Specialized AI Skills

Developing specialized AI skills requires a combination of academic knowledge and hands-on experience in fields such as machine learning (ML), deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and computer vision. It starts with learning fundamental topics such as algorithms, data structures, and statistics, then progresses to mastering AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and Pytorch for model development and training. Learning prompt creation is also important, as prompts make up the detailed instructions that tell AI systems how to generate your ideal outputs.

3. Learn Essential AI Tools and Packages

AI tools are intended to handle a wide range of AI development tasks, such as data processing, model creation, training, and deployment. Deep learning relies on AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch, while machine learning is facilitated by libraries such as Scikit-learn and Keras. Learning and understanding the compatibility and integration of these tools is important for effective AI development.

4. Gain Practical Experience Through Projects

Applying theoretical knowledge to practical experiences enhances skills and helps you acquire new ones. Different AI specialization certifications and boot camps available online offer practical experiences and real-life scenarios, helping you learn both theoretical and practical knowledge through projects or volunteering as an intern for companies looking for junior AI specialists.

5. Stay Updated with Industry Developments and Research

AI is constantly evolving. Keeping up to date with these latest developments allows you to be one of the first to implement a certain strategy or explore a new AI tool. Attending conferences and webinars where researchers and developers share new AI trends and technologies can help you stay current, and online forums like ArXiv or Github can expose you to developers interactions and posts about the latest AI developments.

Why Learning Artificial Intelligence is Important

AI has become increasingly popular, and more and more people are looking to learn this dynamic technology. It is a fast-growing industry where companies pay top dollar to those with the knowledge and skills for AI implementation and usage. The following reasons demonstrated the value of learning AI:

AI is a Fast-Growing Field: As AI continues to reshape different industries, there's increased demand for specialists. AI job openings continue to increase, and keeping up-to-date with the latest trends and developments allows you to learn more about what AI can do to help you with your day-to-day tasks or help your organization.

AI Jobs are High-Paying: Though more and more people know how to use the technology, companies are paying high salaries to those who specialize in AI. These jobs require technical expertise as well as creativity and problem-solving skills, making them in demand for businesses that rely on AI to maintain competitive advantage.

AI is Intellectually Challenging: AI is intellectually challenging, testing the limits of our cognitive abilities while making life easier. For example, generative AI specialists create detailed prompts for generative AI tools to render outputs consistent with their vision, which typically needs multiple revisions to improve the results.

Foundations of AI Learning

AI requires critical thinking and understanding, math and programming skills, and expertise with data structures and algorithms. Combining the knowledge of these three main foundations allows you to dive deeper into AI learning.

Essential Mathematics for AI

Statistics and high school algebra are the essential mathematics used for AI. In most AI applications, a strong understanding of probability, linear algebra, and calculus is enough, but predictive analytics tools sometimes use additional mathematical techniques such as Bayesian inference.

Bayesian inference is used to regularly update the probability of a hypothesis once new data is collected. Even if math is integral in AI, visual programming and low-code or no-code AI platforms are new developments for non-mathematicians. This AI development made it more accessible to non-mathematicians by moving away from complex mathematical processes.

Programming Skills Required for AI

AI programming skills involve proficiency in specific programming languages such as Python, a commonly used AI programming language. To handle data efficiently and to create AI models, aspiring AI developers also need to understand data structures, AI algorithms, and object-oriented programming.

Some AI specialists design, develop, and maintain the company’s AI-based systems, using their skills in machine learning, programming, and data analytics. AI specialists in higher-level positions must have technical skills such as coding using different programming languages, data modeling and engineering, big data analysis, and knowledge of machine learning models.

Data Structures and Algorithms

Data structures and algorithms are fundamental to AI and machine learning, laying the groundwork for efficient data processing, model development, and decision-making. AI and ML use a variety of data structures, including arrays, metrics, trees, and hash tables to organize and handle data for tasks such as model training and prediction. Algorithms such as gradient descent, decision trees, and k-means allow data models to learn patterns, make decisions, and improve performance. The accuracy, speed, and scalability of AI and ML systems depend on a combination of well-designed data structures and optimized algorithms.

Practical AI Learning Strategies

AI offers vast opportunities for career growth and making everyday tasks easier, and there are practical ways to learn AI, including traditional university education, online courses and certifications, and self-studying through books and online resources. Joining AI communities and forums can provide useful information about AI.

Traditional University Education: Colleges and universities—including Harvard, Stanford, and the London Business School—are increasingly offering AI specializations or majors in the fields of computer science and information technology. individuals can then proceed for a more advanced master's degree or take online certification courses to specialize in an AI-specific field.

Online Courses and Certifications: Online education platforms like Coursera, DataCamp, and Udemy offer AI courses and certifications at all different levels to build expertise, expand knowledge, and provide certifications. Companies such as Amazon, Google, IBM, and Microsoft also offer AI courses where you can learn AI skills directly from the world's industry leading experts.

Self-Study: Self-study with books and online resources is also available for those who want to learn more about AI. The majority of online resources are free. You can access them by reading free books and watching videos from industry experts on YouTube where they share information about the latest AI tools, techniques, and trends. AI industry experts also offer free self-paced courses and post them on their social media channels such as LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Community and Forum Participation: AI communities on social media platforms and online forums like GitHub provide access to software developers and engineers sharing different ideas or solutions to specific AI-related topics or problems. Members of these communities can interact with each other and solve problems using AI.

Working as an Intern: Gaining hands-on experience as an intern can broaden your skill sets as a beginner in this field. Companies are often hiring entry-level AI specialists who can help them with their AI integrated systems while helping them hone their skills. This is a great opportunity for professional growth while gaining experience.

Creating AI Personal Projects: Personal projects provide an opportunity for hands-on experience. These can be simple and practical—for example, building an AI finance tracker, creating a list of recipes for the week, or creating a storybook with vibrant graphics—or more advanced, such as generating code for building an app or website.

3 Recommended Courses and Resources

Online courses are a good option for how to learn AI. While many are available, we particularly recommend three from DeepLearning AI, Harvard University, and DataCamp.

AI for Everyone, by DeepLearning

Technology education company DeepLearning, offers this beginner-friendly course on Coursera. You’ll learn what machine learning can and can’t do, gain a basic understanding of deep learning, and build AI workflow projects. This course is available with the $49 monthly Coursera subscription, which lets you access all learning materials and provides a certificate upon completion.

Computer Science for Artificial Intelligence, by Harvard

Harvard University is offering this edX course to give you a deeper understanding of computer science and programming. You’ll learn to graph search algorithms, understand machine learning, and gain knowledge of AI principles. In addition, you’ll learn to design intelligent systems and use AI in Python programs. This course is available on edX for $466.20.

AI Foundations for Everyone Specialization, by IBM

IBM offers this Coursera course, which is suitable for beginners in the AI field. You’ll learn more about AI, generative AI applications, prompt engineering basics, and building no-code AI-powered chatbots. A $49 monthly Coursera subscription provides full access to learning materials and a certificate of completion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I Learn AI on My Own and Get a Job? Online courses offer self-paced learning to give you a basic understanding of AI. By showcasing your skills in AI, there is a possibility of landing a job at a company looking to hire AI specialists. Many companies are also hiring interns and entry-level AI specialists where they can learn more about how to manage the company’s AI systems and acquire new skills. Is AI Difficult to Learn? Even though the AI industry is broad, online resources are made for different learning levels. This is to make it easier for those who are looking into diving deeper into the field of AI and understand how it works. It requires practice and staying up-to-date on AI’s latest developments allows you to be well-versed in the industry’s existing trends. Is AI a Good Career? Many companies are relying on AI for their workflow operations, revenue growth, and keeping a competitive advantage against competitors. The demand for AI specialists will continue to grow, making it a good career choice—even for those who are new to this industry.

Bottom Line: How to Learn AI Through Foundations, Practice, and Application

Starting a career in the AI industry or learning how AI models work requires a basic understanding of its foundation. It takes practice to hone your skills in AI, and applying these skills to practical scenarios allows you to challenge yourself to become a better AI specialist. There are many ways to acquire the skills of an AI specialist, the majority of which are available online. AI has changed the world and having AI skills will not just improve businesses’ operations but it optimizes individual’s everyday life.

