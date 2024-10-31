eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

AI art allows non-traditional artists and art enthusiasts to take advantage of the digital space to turn their art ideas into life. With the rise of generative AI art tools that can create images and videos from simple prompts, more and more people want to learn how to make money with AI art. Increasingly used in marketing, design, and the entertainment industry, AI art is seemingly everywhere, with endless possibilities to make money with it, from monetizing generative AI art to creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs), selling courses on how to create AI art, and even creating print-on-demand products. Here’s what you need to know.

KEY TAKEAWAYS • Making money with AI art offers endless possibilities for a potential passive income for both amateur artists and professional traditional artists looking into placing their art online. (Jump to Section)

(Jump to Section) • Selling AI art requires a good business strategy, adapting to recent trends, and potentially collaborating with other artists to help you be successful in the industry. (Jump to Section)

(Jump to Section) • There are different ways to create AI art and make money out of it from selling digital products, and offering AI art services, to licensing AI artworks for commercial purposes. (Jump to Section)

How to Make Money with AI Art: 5 Simple Ways

AI art opens numerous possibilities for artists, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs to generate money, including generating and selling different AI-generated artwork or licensing creative art for clients. Whether offering services on freelance platforms, selling on online marketplaces, or monetizing digital products and merchandise, AI art provides a range of scalable and innovative business models.

Creating and Selling Unique AI Art Pieces

AI art can be easily made using AI art generators such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and Artbreeeder, allowing artists to create different AI artworks in a variety of styles. Selling AI artwork on platforms such as Artsi, Sellfy, Etsy, and social media is also one way for you to reach a global audience and potential buyers. Niche marketplaces such as OpenSea allow you to sell digital assets such as NFTs. In addition to that, you can sell AI artwork on print-on-demand platforms such as Redbubble and Printify, where your artwork can be printed on hoodies, mugs, and posters without having to manage production. AI artists can sell digital products where creators can offer private label rights (PLR) where buyers can modify these products to suit their branding and resell them.

Licensing and Commissioning AI Art for Clients

Licensing and commissioning AI art provide profitable opportunities for AI artists to earn money while maintaining control of their work. Licensing agreements allow organizations or individuals to use artwork for advertising, product packaging, or video production, generating various income streams from a single artwork. Commissions provide a personalized approach, with artists creating individual pieces to satisfy each client’s specific needs. With the increasing demand for AI-generated visuals, artists can use freelance platforms such as Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer to provide services such as illustrations, logos, social media graphics, and NFTs. Flexible price options allow artists to cater to a wide range of clients, from simple AI-generated content to more polished and human-edited pieces.

Building a Scalable AI Art Business Model

Establishing a streamlined workflow that uses AI tools to generate artwork in bulk—to sell on different marketplaces or for inclusion in digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs)—can be a steady source of art-generated income. Setting up automated processes to manage client inquiries, transactions, and fulfillment lets you focus on creating more art and growing your business without incurring considerable overhead. Another option is to scale and build passive income streams such as memberships that allow users to view a monthly collection of AI-generated artwork. Collaborations or partnerships with tech companies, brands, or other artists can also help you reach a wider audience and make more income.

Creating and Selling AI Art Courses or Tutorials

If you have a special AI art style and want to teach others, platforms such as Coursera and Udemy allow you to create and post your courses. Hands-on exercises, downloadable materials, and personalized feedback can help your courses stand out in the competitive online course market. Offering a range of learning levels from beginner courses on AI tools like DALL-E, MidJourney, or Leonardo AI to advanced tutorials on fine-tuning models, merging art styles, or applying AI art in specific industries like branding or fashion can attract a wider audience.

Using AI Art for Social Media and Advertising Campaigns

Using AI-generated art in social media and advertising campaigns gives businesses an advantage, allowing their brand to stand out. As an AI artist, you can develop custom AI-generated images or videos for these businesses and other content marketers to use in their social media campaigns. AI art introduces a new creative aspect that can connect with a target audience, making businesses more memorable. It also offers a great level of customization, allowing businesses to have their commissioned AI artwork to modify images for certain promotions or events, which can help enhance their creative marketing strategy.

Market Demand for AI Art

The marketplace for generative AI art is expanding because of the significant advancements in AI technology. Demand in the marketplace is driven by factors like the emergence of NFTs, the rising acceptance of AI-generated art, and the incorporation of AI into the creative process. According to MarketResearch.biz, the market is expected to grow significantly, with applications ranging from interactive installations to music composition and digital art creation.

In addition, AI’s role in the art market is also expected to expand rapidly with galleries, museums, and individual artists adopting it more readily. Because of their high concentration of art institutions and sophisticated technological infrastructure, North America and Europe are leading the market, including AI-curated exhibitions, personalized art experiences, and the application of AI to the preservation and restoration of artwork.

Creating AI Art for Sale

Creating art is naturally allowing everyone to have freedom of expression in a form of art to explore more ideas, perspectives, and emotional expression. As AI continues to advance, aspiring artists have access to cutting-edge resources that combine creativity and technology. The following steps will help you find success in creating AI art to sell:

Choose the Right AI Art Software: Different AI art platforms offer different features and techniques. Choose the platform or tools that best enable you to deliver on your artistic vision.

Different AI art platforms offer different features and techniques. Choose the platform or tools that best enable you to deliver on your artistic vision. Design Special AI Art Pieces: Individuality is important if you want to stand out in a saturated AI market. Even though AI can produce captivating art quickly, artists still need to focus on honing and customizing the results to produce works that express their vision.

Individuality is important if you want to stand out in a saturated AI market. Even though AI can produce captivating art quickly, artists still need to focus on honing and customizing the results to produce works that express their vision. Optimize AI Art for Market Appeal: Produce AI art in a way that appeals to consumer tastes and current trends to be successful in the market. Finding out what themes and styles are popular on websites like Etsy, ArtStation, and other art marketplaces is the first step in this process.

Produce AI art in a way that appeals to consumer tastes and current trends to be successful in the market. Finding out what themes and styles are popular on websites like Etsy, ArtStation, and other art marketplaces is the first step in this process. Price AI Art for Profit: Putting a price on AI art for profit involves finding a balance between affordability and the requirement to pay the expenses that come with it and appropriately paying the amount of time creating the art. Take into consideration the expenses associated with creating the artwork, such as subscriptions to AI software and the time required to create and polish the pieces.

Licensing and Commissioning AI Art

Artists and creators are becoming more interested in licensing and commissioning AI-generated art as its popularity grows. Knowing the nuances of licensing and commissioning is important—here’s what you need to know:

Use Reliable Licensing Agreements: AI art licensing agreements ought to specify exactly where and how the artwork can be used. The agreement should also state whether the buyer can alter the artwork and clearly state that control of the work is required and disputes are avoided by clearly defining these terms.

AI art licensing agreements ought to specify exactly where and how the artwork can be used. The agreement should also state whether the buyer can alter the artwork and clearly state that control of the work is required and disputes are avoided by clearly defining these terms. Find Clients for Commissioned AI Art: As you build your portfolio, sign up for freelancing platforms such as Upwork or Fiverr where business owners are actively looking for AI artists that can help them with their image campaigns.

As you build your portfolio, sign up for freelancing platforms such as Upwork or Fiverr where business owners are actively looking for AI artists that can help them with their image campaigns. Negotiate AI Art Commission Rates: Creating prompts and editing comes with a price, especially if the artwork has a touch of complexity to it, which can also affect the value of your work. Aside from putting a price on your work, consider the budget of the client—small business owners who are looking for AI artwork with limited budgets might be a good customer base as you’re starting out.

Creating prompts and editing comes with a price, especially if the artwork has a touch of complexity to it, which can also affect the value of your work. Aside from putting a price on your work, consider the budget of the client—small business owners who are looking for AI artwork with limited budgets might be a good customer base as you’re starting out. Manage Your Intellectual Property: Protecting your rights as an artist requires managing intellectual property for AI-generated art. Keep in mind that copyright laws about AI-generated content are constantly changing, as regional or national regulations can differ. Licensing agreements that precisely outline usage guidelines and artwork rights help protect your creations and guarantee that you receive fair compensation.

AI Art Business Strategies

With the increasing growth and popularity of AI-generated art, artists are finding ways to make money with their creations. Understanding how to make money with AI art is important not only for creativity purposes but also for finding opportunities to maximize business strategies. The following tips will help ensure your success:

Develop a Niche: To build a loyal following and distinctive brand, consider focusing on a particular theme or style—such as fantasy characters, surreal landscapes, or futuristic abstract designs—that reflects both your interests and the needs of the market to carve out a niche in AI art.

To build a loyal following and distinctive brand, consider focusing on a particular theme or style—such as fantasy characters, surreal landscapes, or futuristic abstract designs—that reflects both your interests and the needs of the market to carve out a niche in AI art. Collaborate with Other AI Artists: Collaborating with other artists on major projects, combining different styles, or developing unusual and original stories that appeal to a range of viewers can help you reach a wider audience by introducing your work to new potential customers and collectors.

Collaborating with other artists on major projects, combining different styles, or developing unusual and original stories that appeal to a range of viewers can help you reach a wider audience by introducing your work to new potential customers and collectors. Scale Production for Increased Profit: Consider developing a streamlined process for producing, selecting, and honing art fast without sacrificing quality to scale successfully. Some parts of your workflow can be automated, like using machine learning techniques to improve results based on client preferences or advanced AI models for bulk AI art generation.

Consider developing a streamlined process for producing, selecting, and honing art fast without sacrificing quality to scale successfully. Some parts of your workflow can be automated, like using machine learning techniques to improve results based on client preferences or advanced AI models for bulk AI art generation. Diversify AI Art Income Streams: Offering commissioned pieces, in which customers pay for uncommon creations, can result in higher prices, particularly when it comes to exclusive rights or changes. While NFTs provide a means of selling digital art as distinctive, collectible assets licensing your artwork for commercial use in domains such as advertising and merchandising that generate passive income.

Affordable Ways To Start Selling AI Art for Profit

Getting started in the AI art market doesn’t cost a lot of money—many of the tools are free or inexpensive. The secret to making money with AI is to make the most out of the resources at hand while progressively establishing a credible online presence. The following tips can help ensure your success:

Use Free or Low-Cost Software: Platforms such as Deep Dream Generator, Artbreeder, and Runway ML offer pay-as-you-go pricing structures or free trial versions to get you started.

Platforms such as Deep Dream Generator, Artbreeder, and Runway ML offer pay-as-you-go pricing structures or free trial versions to get you started. Create an Online Portfolio: An online portfolio lets potential clients see your work and services. Websites such as WordPress, Canva, Wix, or Shopify offer free or low-cost hosting solutions to show your work.

An online portfolio lets potential clients see your work and services. Websites such as WordPress, Canva, Wix, or Shopify offer free or low-cost hosting solutions to show your work. Promote Your Art on Social Media: Social media platforms are ideal for showing your AI artwork and sharing the creative process. They can help you reach a large audience, including potential buyers who want to commission a one-of-a-kind AI art or hire you as an on-call artist for businesses.

Social media platforms are ideal for showing your AI artwork and sharing the creative process. They can help you reach a large audience, including potential buyers who want to commission a one-of-a-kind AI art or hire you as an on-call artist for businesses. Start Small with Online Marketplaces: Selling on online marketplaces will help you reach a larger audience, and local Facebook community groups are excellent for connecting with AI art enthusiasts and potential clients looking for unusual pieces.

3 AI Art Tools to Try

These tools cater to a wide range of experiences, from beginners looking to create simple AI art to advanced users looking for sophisticated masterpieces. Whether you are experimenting with different styles or creating commercial art, these art tools can help you easily bring your creative ideas to life.

Leonardo AI Leonardo AI is a versatile tool that can create hyper-realistic artwork, abstract designs, and characters for anime or video games. It allows you to experiment with different styles, whether they are realistic or more imaginative. One specific feature is the ability to use preset AI art prompts from other artists available on Leonardo AI’s dashboard to expand your current AI artwork or start creating your own concepts and style. Leonardo AI offers a free version, with 125 tokens per AI-generated artwork. For more tokens, paid subscriptions start at $9 per month and range up to $299 per month depending on the number of tokens you need for the generated AI art style.

DALL-E DALL-E—developed by Open AI, the creator of ChatGPT—specializes in creating comprehensive and imaginative images from text prompts. You can use its deep learning capabilities to make highly imaginative and original artwork simply by typing a prompt. DALL-E is great for people who want to try new artistic paths or visualize abstract ideas that would be challenging to create manually. Its capacity to turn texts into visual images makes it a valuable tool for both artists and designers. DALL-E is available through a ChatGPT subscription, which starts at $20 per month.

MidJourney Midjourney is a popular AI art tool that creates artistic images that are often dreamlike or surreal. It is known for turning simple prompts into images. Artists favor Midjourney because of its capacity to create artistic and distinctive AI artwork that stands out from other AI art tools. To use Midjourney’s creative chatbot, you will need a Discord account and a monthly membership, which ranges from $10 to $120 and includes priority access to a faster image generation.

3 AI Art Courses to Consider

AI art courses from online education providers can help you hone your artistic skills and learn how to make money with AI art. While the marketplace is filled with them, we recommend three in particular for the quality of their training and affordable pricing.

Leonardo AI: Ultimate Guide For AI Art in Leonardo AI (2024)

This Leonardo AI course on Udemy offers a detailed approach on how to turn basic prompts to AI-generated images. You will learn how to make spectacular images, grasp the underlying AI technology, and incorporate this tool into your creative workflow. This course also addresses ethical considerations and prompt engineering, helping you create responsible AI-generated artwork. It costs $13.99.

AI Art Midjourney Passive Income: Make and Sell Arts (2024)

This course teaches you how to use Midjourney to create high-quality art, market your creations, and launch online businesses to sell your artwork. It provides practical recommendations for using AI in business, building a portfolio, and recognizing market patterns to maximize your profits. It costs $13.99 and includes a certificate of completion.

DALL-E and Others: Arts Generation Insider Tips and Tricks

This Udemy course lets you explore the field of AI art generation using technologies like DALL-E. You will learn how to create detailed and effective prompts, edit and polish AI-generated images, and dive into the creative and commercial applications of AI in the visual arts. This course costs $13.99, which includes a certificate upon completion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Kind of AI Art Sells Best? AI art sells best when properly marketed to the right audience. Personalized artworks such as book covers, drawings, and interior designs are highly in-demand. Aligning your art with current trends and promoting it through social media is important. Collaborative AI art, particularly when it is a result of a more intricate artwork, tends to receive greater attention. How Much is AI Art Sold For? AI art can be sold for as little as $10 on platforms such as Etsy, or for millions of dollars on art websites or as NFTs. Prices are determined by several factors, including the piece’s complexity, platform, and effectiveness of your marketing strategy. Is it Legal to Make Money from AI-Generated Art? Selling AI-generated art is legal as long as the AI art platform grants commercial rights. However, verifying and clarifying licensing agreements is important because some platforms can have restrictions. Local regulations governing AI-generated works can differ, so it is best to be informed of local and national rules and legislation.

Bottom Line: Diversify Your Income Streams With AI Art

Learning how to make money with AI art can help diversify your income and share your creative work with a wider audience. You can monetize AI art by offering customized commissions to customers, licensing your artwork for commercial products, or providing AI-generated digital products as part of marketing efforts. A strong online presence and social media can help you attract a wider audience, improving sales potential, and as the demand for one-of-a-kind digital artwork grows, tapping into this industry can provide a consistent and scalable source of income for both established artists and beginners.

